Three candidates are vying for this year’s Republican nomination for the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner election after longtime commissioner Ron Marchant’s decision to not seek reelection.
The roster for the March 1 Republican primary includes Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer, Frisco City Council member Dan Stricklin and former Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee chair Rob Altman. Marchant has held the seat since 2007 but announced in November that he wouldn’t be running for another term.
Like all of the county’s precincts, Precinct 2 will look different following last year’s redistricting process. Much of the feedback during that process centered around the changes to Precinct 2 specifically. In 2018, Marchant won the precinct by fewer than 400 votes, beating Democrat Brandy Jones by about half a percentage point.
The county’s southeastern precinct still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony, but now stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake. In total, Precinct 2 will pick up nearly 20,000 additional residents under the new lines, increasing to 238,198.
Two Democratic candidates have also filed for the Precinct 2 election.
Ahead of the Republican primary election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the two candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports available on Denton County’s database, Falconer had spent $30,144 on the race and had $20,133 in remaining political contributions by Jan. 20. By the same date, Stricklin had spent $5,673 and had $4,200 remaining. Altman had spent $502 and had $5,407 remaining.
The candidates took time this week to answer the same three questions before early voting begins Monday. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity.
Rob Altman
Age: 48
Born in: Brunswick, Georgia
Experience: Leadership positions in military, worked for a construction company, currently president of transportation, logistics and storage company
Education: Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University, Master of International Affairs in national security and diplomacy from Texas A&M, Master of Military Art and Science from U.S. Army Command and General Staff College
Online: altman4commissioner.com
What is your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 2?
Most of Precinct 2 is already built out from a construction standpoint. My preferred growth strategy is to bring more family friendly businesses to the precinct. Certainly by growing our business, we increase revenue and that would allow us to take burden off of property owners in the form of single-family homes. So economic development is very important to me, but I think it needs to be the right kind of business so that we continue to keep Denton County a place that we all want to live, work and play.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 2 election?
I don’t know that it will change the numbers very much as it relates to the partisan piece of it. I know there are some from the other party that are disappointed with it, but I can tell you that outside of partisanship, people that I’ve spoken with are sometimes confused by it. But I don’t know that it will drastically affect the numbers of this election’s outcome.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 2, and how will you address it?
As I talk to voters right now, they are very concerned about property taxes. People that are getting toward the end of their careers are concerned about paying off their houses but then still having to, as they move into retirement, essentially pay off another mortgage payment. Young people are concerned about being able to live in Denton County based on property taxes. The best way to fix that is to increase our homestead exemptions, and the way we do that is by bringing family-friendly businesses and shifting the burden off of the homeowner.
Kevin Falconer
Age: 58
Born in: Dallas
Experience: Registered architect with over 30 years in development, currently chief development officer for a restaurant company
Education: Bachelor of Architecture from Texas Tech, Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech
Online: votefalconer.com
What is your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 2?
All of Denton County is obviously experiencing some explosive growth. Even in Precinct 2, there’s still massive growth going on, but what I always say, having served in office for a long time ... is that you want to make sure that we’re working to ensure that growth is positive and that we are not growing in a way that ends up negatively affecting our quality of life. That largely means making sure that we provide the infrastructure that is necessary for that growth, so that we don’t end up with traffic and congestion, and we don’t end up with people who can’t get adequate utility, communications and all those other things as the county is growing.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 2 election?
I obviously was not part of that redistricting but am very excited to serve the multiple cities and jurisdictions that are in Precinct 2. It obviously is one that has a wide variety of population areas. Some of the bigger cities, if you will, but also some small towns. And I think that I’m committed to serving every one of those constituencies and constituents in an equitable manner, and that I’m there in a very objective fashion to make sure we’re meeting the wide variety of needs that come out of each one of those areas.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 2, and how will you address it?
Public safety is always job one for our elected officials, and that includes in Denton County. So ensuring that we are working with Sheriff [Tracy] Murphree to ensure that our residents are safe is always job one. But I think the biggest challenge and opportunity is our dynamic growth that we have in Denton County. I think that is a reflection of what a great place Denton County is to live, and we want to make sure we keep it that really great place to live and work and play. I’m committed to ensuring we work steadily and with each other to make sure that we are creating a great quality of life in Denton County.
Dan Stricklin
Age: 45
Born in: Fort Worth
Experience: 17 years in electronic security industry, currently the owner of an electronic security company
Education: Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix, Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix
Online: danstricklin.com
What is your ideal growth strategy for Precinct 2?
There’s some really wonderful communities in that precinct. My hometown of Frisco is in there, Carrollton where my business is at. Quite a bit of the precinct is along the main corridor of [Highway] 121, Interstate 35 and then [U.S. Highway] 380. So these are massive growth areas, and what’s going to really make an impact is understanding that we need to make sure the roads, the infrastructure ... we as the county need to work with the cities and empower them to help bring in high-paying jobs. That’s a big deal and we have to make sure our infrastructure is prepared for these medium- and large-sized corporations. We’ve done a really good job of that in Frisco. Denton County has assisted us with things along that line. ... So as long as we have traffic and we have commerce flowing, I think we’re pretty well set for continued growth.
What impact do you think county redistricting will have on the Precinct 2 election?
One of the ways it affected it is I was actually drawn into the district. I had always been in Precinct 1 and I was really shocked in November when I got drawn into the precinct, and then Commissioner Marchant announced he was going to be retiring, so that’s why I decided to run. When it comes to the redistricting, as a candidate, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the November election. My focus right now is to do the very best I can do and win the March primary, and then when November comes around, I know I’m going to have a tough opponent and get across the line that way. But I don’t think the redistricting helped anybody. I think that each and every candidate on both sides are going to have to work as hard they can to get out the vote.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Precinct 2, and how will you address it?
The No. 1 thing [voters] talk about is public safety. Voters are very concerned about public safety, and my message to them is, as our county grows, I’m going to be vigilant and make sure our Sheriff’s Office is staffed and managed by the very best people. They’re going to have the budget to continue to provide outstanding public safety for Denton County. I’m in full support of Sheriff Tracy Murphree, I think we have the right leadership over at the Sheriff’s Office. I’m going to do everything in my power to support him and the good work of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.