Three Denton County Republicans are in the mix for the newly drawn Texas House District 57: Denton attorney Richard Hayes, Ponder Mayor Matthew Poole and Shady Shores property manager Matthew Haines.
Under the current boundaries, District 57 falls in East Texas, but last year’s state-level redistricting moved it into Denton County. In January, the new lines went into effect, giving the county a fifth state House district.
District 57 includes a lateral section of the county including Ponder, Dish and southern Denton before swinging northeast to include the Lake Cities (Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Corinth and Shady Shores), Oak Point, Lakewood Village, parts of Cross Roads and most of Little Elm.
No Democratic candidates have filed for the District 57 election, meaning the March 1 Republican nominee will almost assuredly become the new district’s representative.
Each of the candidates has some level of political experience. Poole currently serves as mayor of Ponder, Haines spent years as a member of the Shady Shores City Council, and Hayes previously served as chair of the Denton County Republican Party for six years.
Ahead of the Republican primary election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the three candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports available on the Texas Ethics Commission database, Hayes had spent $66,367 on the race and reported $25,508 in remaining political contributions by Jan. 20. By the same date, Haines reported $16,653 spent and $7,047 remaining, while Poole reported $1,142 spent and $538 remaining.
Hayes took time last week to answer three questions and provide background information before early voting began Monday. Poole and Haines, each reached by phone, declined to participate in the Record-Chronicle’s candidate profile interview process. Here are Hayes’ responses, in some cases lightly edited for clarity.
Richard Hayes
Age: 68
Born in: Cuero
Experience: Part founder of law firm, currently an attorney practicing in areas of government, condemnation, real estate, construction and civil trial litigation
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Christian University, Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law
Online: hayesforhouse57.com
What do you think about the redistricting process that led to the new district?
It was necessary since we had grown so much since the last census in 2010. Put in other words, we had grown enough that we qualified for a fifth House district. … The incumbents all had to give up territory because they were all over [in population]. … In the fast-growth counties like Denton, we have almost a million people. The districts run from about 186,000 to about 210,000, in that range. So it was necessary.
What’s your approach to representing an entirely new district?
Meeting with elected officials, mayors, city councils, school boards and citizens to introduce myself and listen to what their needs and concerns are. I’ve begun that process in parts of all 17 towns and cities in the district. So far, I’ve been to many of the city council meetings introducing myself. … It was just a chance for me to ask them what are their issues, and what were their proposed solutions. I think I have an advantage over my two opponents because I am a lawyer and I read legislation on a regular basis. I’ve helped write legislation in the past, and I think that legal training will serve the citizens well.
What do you think is the most important issue facing District 57, and how will you address it?
Most of the cities are smaller, so small cities have different issues than big cities. As I’ve gone around and talked to the various cities, I think the most consistent theme is, “’Don’t regulate us or burden us with the same rules that you do big cities.’” The second theme would be transportation and there are a lot of needs. … What I’ve asked each of the mayors that I’ve met with, is to make a list of what their issues are and what they think the proposed solution should be. The goal would be to meet regularly with city councils and their mayors, and develop legislation that would address common issues.
With transportation, there are a couple things we’re going to have to tweak there. The gasoline tax has not been raised in 20-something years. It was not indexed; it was just set at a flat number of pennies per gallon, so it wasn’t indexed to inflation. The buying power today of that same number of cents is about half what it used to be, so more dollars devoted to transportation will have to be allocated from other general funds.
Matthew HainesOnline: hainesfortexas.com
Matthew Poole
Online: poolefortexas.com