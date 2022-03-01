Republican Kronda Thimesch, a Lewisville resident, will face off against Brittney Verdell in the race for Texas House District 65 in November.
The candidates are vying for the seat vacated by Democratic state Rep. Michelle Beckley, who ran for lieutenant governor.
Thimesch, a business owner and former Lewisville school board member, ran on a campaign of staunchly conservative ideals — pro-Second Amendment, increased security at the Texas-Mexico border, opposition to abortion and the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. She outbid Peyton Inge, who couched much of his candidacy in both conservative Christian sentiments and long service in local Republican initiatives. Robert Cooksey III trailed. Thimesch had 59.5% of the vote by midnight Tuesday, with Inge claiming 26.7% and Cooksey with 13.7%.
Verdell, a Texas Woman’s University graduate and social worker in Lewisville and Carrollton, has set her legislative sights on influencing laws governing child welfare, mental health, education and substance abuse. Verdell worked in the same child welfare system where her mother was raised, and her work led her to advocacy for children subjected to abuse. Social work showed Verdell where gaps prevent Texans — especially minors — from getting the resources they need to succeed in school and beyond.
Verdell was the sole Democrat who ran for the office.
House District 65 is wholly located in Denton County, encompassing portions of Lewisville, Carrollton, Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Plano, Dallas and Highland Village.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.