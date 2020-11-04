The runoff for Denton mayor could come down to the 10 precincts in which incumbents Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth were the most competitive on Election Day.
“It’s a compliment for both of us,” Hudspeth said of progressing to the runoff. “Being born and raised here, I have just a slight edge in the ability to get things done and a slight edge in more diverse appeal and experience.”
A litigation consultant, Hudspeth is in his second term as a Denton City Council member representing District 1.
Briggs, the District 2 council member in her third term and a community volunteer, led the race, carrying 33 of 43 precincts in unofficial returns.
“We’re just going to keep going,” Briggs said. “I want to thank Gerard for running. We had a good campaign. We both did really great. We did all that work, and now we begin again. We’re going to do all we can to get back out to the polls to vote.”
The mayoral runoff is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 8.
Half of Hudspeth’s precinct wins are generally in west Denton, with the others in southeastern Denton. But in one of those — Precinct 1018 — he was separated from Briggs by 193 votes in unofficial returns. And the margins in other precincts were smaller — 1013 (35), 1019 (31), 1039 (six), 1046 (20), 4010 (70) and 4040 (67).
Hudspeth said that, indeed, turnout is critical in a runoff.
“Ultimately, what it’s going to come down to is we’re going to get rid of the national voters and get back to a local election,” he said.
On Tuesday, Briggs received 48.5% of the vote, or 24,815 ballots. Hudspeth received 41.6% (21,310). Michael Mitchell, a delivery driver, received 9.7% (5,004) of the vote.
The runoff candidates have been campaigning since about February, making it a long election season after Denton City Council members moved municipal elections from May to November because of the pandemic.
“I think we announced in January and had our kickoff party in February,” Hudspeth said. “It’s an honor to have the support of that many people and to have my mom and dad there to support me. I appreciate all of the support and volunteers.”
Briggs said she also began her campaign in January.
“It’s been long, but it’s been fun,” she said. “I know the precincts I won were close. But I work for everyone, and that’s why I chose not to be endorsed by anyone. I’m glad to see that translated into the vote.”
Chris Watts will remain mayor until that race is decided. He was set to leave the council Tuesday if a new mayor had been elected.
Hudspeth, who serves as mayor pro tem, said he will leave his council seat on Nov. 17, when Birdia Johnson is sworn into office in District 1 following her win over George Ferrie Jr.
With Hudspeth leaving the council, members must elect a new mayor pro tem, city spokesperson Ryan Adams said.
“Our charter does require the council to select a mayor pro tem after the annual election but gives the council some discretion on the timing, stating that it shall do so ‘as soon as possible.’ The exact date of that action is not clear at this point,” he said.
The runoff between first-term incumbent Paul Meltzer and pastor Jim Mann for at-large Place 6 could be decided in eight precincts, where the margins ranged anywhere from two votes to 100 votes.
In unofficial results, Meltzer received 44.8% (21,409) of the vote. Mann received 42.1% (20,108) — a 1,301-vote difference. Liam York, a student, had a say in sending the race to a runoff, taking 6.1% (6,179) of the vote.
“If those votes weren’t there, it wouldn’t be a runoff,” Meltzer said of the third candidate in the race. “I think that’s also the case with Mitchell in the mayoral race.”
Mann offered a different yet lighthearted take on the runoff.
“I gave it everything I had,” he said. “We’re ready to hit the trail again. But I think Paul said it best last night: This is 2020. This is what it is. It’s a crazy year, and I’m looking forward to 2021.”
As for an extended campaign, Meltzer said it was an abbreviated season for him because of the pandemic.
“It was quite a while before I thought it was appropriate to start campaigning,” he said. “The kinds of things I have done in the past I didn’t feel appropriate to do during COVID, like block-walking. It didn’t strike me as the right thing to do.”
The smallest margins among the eight most competitive precincts in the Place 6 race are in 1009 (73), 1015 (39), 1019 (30), 1046 (38), 4015 (36) and 4041 (27). Precinct 1009 is in the North Bonnie Brae Street area; 1015 is south of Interstate 35E between Londonderry Lane and Abbotts Lane; 1019 is west of Corinth near Teasley Lane; 1046 is also west of Corinth roughly between Hickory Creek Road and Teasley Lane; 4015 is south of I-35E and Londonderry and east of Fort Worth Drive; and 4041 is between I-35E and Edwards Road.
Mann’s precinct wins are scattered in areas outside central Denton. For Meltzer, his wins are generally in central Denton and two precincts in southeastern Denton.
And in District 2’s five-candidate field, Connie Baker and Ronnie Anderson were 56 votes apart in unofficial returns, with Baker receiving 28.6% (3,417) of the vote. Anderson received 28.1% (3,361).
That district includes 14 precincts. Of those, many were separated by a few votes, including 1008 (seven), 1010 (54), 1012 (four), 1013 (47) and 4040 (13).
“Getting the people out to vote is the key,” Baker said. “I think it’s going to work out. You just do what you can.”
Baker took four precincts in northwest Denton, and Anderson won precincts in north and northeast Denton and west Denton.
Anderson could not be reached for comment.
Polling locations for the Dec. 8 election will be set after votes have been canvassed on Nov. 17.