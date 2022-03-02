Redistricting likely played a role in how close the Republican primary race for Texas House District 64 was, where incumbent Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, won with 50.28% of the vote.
Stucky has held the seat since his first win in 2016 and is poised to go on to begin his fourth term in January 2023. The difference in Stucky and Andy Hopper’s vote totals was 102, after a neck-and-neck race with multiple lead switches Tuesday night.
It was the first election for this seat in the newly redrawn district, which now encompasses all of Wise County and less of Denton County than before. Texans first got a taste of what the new state Senate and House maps would look like in September 2021, but the maps — based on the delayed 2020 census — weren’t finalized until October. The last day to apply to run for state office was in November.
“During the start of redistricting, there was no way to know where people’s districts were other than [hoping] their personal house and their home would be in the new district,” Stucky said Wednesday afternoon. “We had no idea we would have the Lake Cities area taken away from our district and those other parts of Denton County and we would be given Wise County. Because of the fact that no one knew us in Wise County, that was the concern.”
Hopper said Wednesday afternoon he had nothing more to add than his comments from early that morning. When reached for comment after all voting precincts had reported, Hopper said his team would continue monitoring results and that he wouldn’t concede the race.
Stucky said he knew Wise County folks would be concerned about him — a representative from a more urban county of almost 1 million people coming into a rural county of about 70,000.
Suzann Woodard, Stucky’s district director and campaign manager, said it was a big concern that the maps were not finalized until late October. That gave candidates four months to reach people they might not have met before in the redrawn districts.
“It was a very short period of time to build relationships to get to know people over there,” Woodard said. “Once they get to know him, and they see he’s one of them with a very rural background, things will be wonderful.”
This was the first year since 2018 that Stucky drew an opponent for the Republican nomination. In his second election bid in 2018, Stucky defeated Mark Roy with 64.3% of the vote. Stucky won a runoff in 2016 against Read King with 65.75% of the vote.
Before Hopper, a software engineer from Decatur, challenged Stucky in the Republican primary, he had experience in campaigning when he ran for Senate District 30 two years ago. The race for the state Senate seat was crowded with Republicans, and he didn’t make the runoff in the election, which ultimately went to Drew Springer.
Hopper and Stucky each carried the vote in their presiding county along similar margins, with similar numbers of voters casting ballots in each county. Stucky won Denton County with 64.3% of their votes, and Hopper won Wise County with 64.69% of the vote. A total of 9,202 people in Wise County voted in the House District 64 race, while 9,170 people voted in Denton County.
On the voter turnout, Stucky said he had hoped more people would vote.
“I would’ve liked to see a bigger turnout in Denton County,” he said. “Normally we would have a significantly larger turnout, but we didn’t. People didn’t get out and vote, and they did get out and vote in Wise County.”
According to the Texas secretary of state's office, the difference in vote count between Stucky and Hopper does mean Hopper can request a recount because the difference is less than 10% of the number of votes received by the person elected.
“That’s their option if they want to do it,” Stucky said. “I feel very good with the new election laws and how we do that, and that the counts are accurate, but that’s always an option for somebody to do. We’re not going to take that away.”