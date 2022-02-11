Rep. Lynn Stucky drew a Republican opponent this year during the primary election in a Decatur man familiar with the political scene.
Stucky, R-Sanger, a veterinarian, has represented House District 64 in the Texas Legislature since he was first elected in 2016. The race this year is the first time he’s faced an opponent in the Republican primary election since 2018, when Mark Roy ran seeking the GOP nomination. Stucky’s opponent, Andy Hopper, lives in Decatur and previously ran to replace Pat Fallon in Senate District 30 two years ago.
No Democrats are running for the seat, so the winner of the Republican nomination will likely represent the district in Austin for the next two years. The winner would represent the newly expanded House District 64, which now includes all of Wise County.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed different types of public records to build candidate profiles for the two Republicans, including campaign finance reports, voter history and employment history.
For this election season, Stucky has a plentiful war chest with $145,817 in political contributions as of Jan. 31 and has spent about $46,000 on the campaign. Hopper took out a $60,000 loan, has spent $13,105 on his campaign and has $17,011 in political contributions as of Jan. 31.
The candidates took time this week to answer the same three questions before early voting begins Monday. Here are their responses in alphabetical order.
Andy Hopper
Age: 44
Born in: Kansas City, Missouri
Occupation: Software engineer
Education: Master of Computer Science from the University of North Texas
Online: hopper4texas.com
How do you plan to reach constituents in this newly expanded district, and what have you done so far?
The district is quite a bit larger in land area than it was, though it is a lot smaller than a lot of other rural House districts. So it’s kind of nice for us living in Decatur because I can be anywhere in this district in under 40 minutes. With that said, we have had no issue basically getting to folks’ doors, going door to door and knocking on their door. So that’s our main tactic to try to get to people, is to reach them at their homes.
Do you think efforts to ban some books in public schools and libraries breach the First Amendment?
No, and I don’t know if you’ve looked at some of the screenshots of a lot of the books that have been uncovered in [school] districts like Keller, but these are actually pornographic and I don’t think anyone would make the argument that we should have pornography in school libraries.
Heading into the next legislative session, what law or change would it be your goal to implement?
I think the most important issue that’s facing the state of Texas is the border invasion and I think the most important thing our Legislature could do is do what the governor of Arizona is now advocating, is that recognizing this invasion constitutes an invasion as defined by Article One, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution and directing the governor of Texas to take operational control of the entire Texas border.
Lynn Stucky
Age: 63
Born in: Moundridge, Kansas
Occupation: Veterinarian
Education: Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University
Online: lynnstucky.com
How do you plan to reach constituents in this newly expanded district, and what have you done so far?
I plan on meeting them by going to them and being involved in their communities. And what have I done so far — well, I of course still have part of Denton County, but I now have the entire Wise County. And so I have been in Wise County, I would say at least six days a week of seven, at least part of the day, to go to different events. Like [Monday] I was at a Chamber of Commerce event at the Decatur Conference Center. I also set a meet-and-greet, and I also went to talk to the Bridgeport Airport Advisory Board. And then I’ve block walked. Laurie, my wife, and I, and others when they can, will come and will block walk and knock on doors. I was at Bridgeport block walking [Monday]. And [Wednesday] I’ll be in Boyd.
Do you think efforts to ban some books in public schools and libraries breach the First Amendment?
Anything with obscenity or nudity is really not necessary and so those books should be banned from our public libraries, our schools, and all of us as parents, as school administrators and school board members, as state representatives should be watching this every day and every year. Sometimes these things get in there without anybody knowing it and they need to be reviewed on a regular basis. That starts at the parent level and at the school board level, and it goes all the way to the state level.
Heading into the next legislative session, what law or change would it be your goal to implement?
We need to continue to strengthen our electric grid. Because the state of Texas is so fortunate to have a great economy and be growing so rapidly, we need new generation to be built, and that takes years. But besides making sure that our electric grid is hardened where it’s less likely to go down in extreme weather, whether it be extreme heat or extreme cold, we have to develop more generating capacity. And so we’ll be working on that.
Also, we’ll be streamlining property tax to reduce property tax like we did this time. In certain ways, we’ll work on opportunities there. And of course, there’s still the lingering effects of the pandemic, things that we can do to help the people, this time where we’re recovering from the pandemic.