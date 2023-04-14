Candidate forum
Denton school board candidates answered questions at a forum Thursday night, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Denton.

 Jacob McCready/DRC

Candidates got a reminder at the League of Women Voters forum for the Denton school board: Denton is a town shaped by a commitment to education. It’s a college town where one university began as a teachers’ college, and is now part of one of the fastest-growing counties in the country.

Attendees asked candidates about school board members’ roles in school safety, academic performance and parental involvement. But they also wanted to know where candidates stood on policies about using restraints on elementary students with disabilities, school vouchers, book bans and the legislation they’re tracking right now in the Texas Capitol.

