Roop Singh here, running for Corinth City Council Place 5. Did you know, on average, less than 1,000 people in Corinth vote in the local elections?
We, the good people, need to step up to support our city and engage in upcoming elections. We see what is happening at a federal level, but tend to ignore what’s happening at local level at times. Our city is growing and has the potential to have a dynamic growth in next 5-10 years. We who believe in our community need to step up and get involved, we the good people.
I have decided to run for City Council. I would like to share little bit more about myself. My family has ties in Lake Cities since 95’. The city has grown rapidly and Denton County is the fastest growing county in DFW.
I have seen the business developments and families sticking to this city for a long time. I graduated from Lake Dallas High School in 2008, and earned my bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University. Now, as a data analytics expert, I want to help review city data to identify key insights into a business's customers and ways the data can be used to solve problems.
I want to stand up for senior citizen tax exemptions. I want to bring new leadership and skills to help support our city in generating more sales tax and attracting better businesses.
I really feel my fellow Corinth citizens will be there for me on May 6. Sincerely, I appreciate my community and your support.
