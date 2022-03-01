With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Richard Hayes is poised take the seat for Denton County’s newly drawn Texas House District 57, carrying 57.5% of the vote to avoid a runoff in the three-person race.
Hayes, a Hickory Creek resident and Denton-based attorney, was one of three candidates in the District 57 Republican primary election, along with Matthew Haines and Matthew Poole. Haines, a Shady Shores property manager, was carrying 13.8% of the vote early Wednesday morning, while Poole, who is the mayor of Ponder, had 28.7% of the vote. There were 12,396 votes included in those results.
No Democratic candidates filed for the seat, meaning Hayes will almost assuredly become the district’s representative come November. If no candidate had received over 50% of the vote, a primary runoff would have been held in May.
“I want to say thank you to all the hundreds of supporters,” Hayes said. “It was a team effort, so we appreciate it.”
Hayes will not take office for many months and said he’s planning on using that time to talk to other state representatives and further learn the position. Two policy priorities, he said, are securing the Texas border with Mexico and property tax reform.
“Texas is different than a lot of other states, and we want to stay different,” Hayes said. “We don’t need government mandates. My hope would be that we can reduce the size of government and improve individual liberty for our Texans.”
Poole could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night. Haines, reached earlier in the day, said he would not be available.
Republican primary results were delayed Tuesday night due to equipment delays at two county Republican primary polling sites, which led them to accept votes until 9 p.m. at the affected sites. Denton County could not legally release any Republican primary results until the last voter had voted at those two locations.
Haines has political experience as a past Shady Shores Town Council member, and Hayes chaired the Denton County Republican Party for six years.
District 57, which will be the county’s fifth state House district, was drawn during last year’s state-level redistricting. It will move to Denton County from East Texas and will cover a lateral section of the county including Ponder, Dish and southern Denton before swinging northeast to include the Lake Cities (Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Corinth and Shady Shores), Oak Point, Lakewood Village, parts of Cross Roads and most of Little Elm.
Election results are final but unofficial.