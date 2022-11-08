Libertarian Darren Hamilton conceded the race for Texas House District 57 representative after his opponent, Republican Richard Hayes, garnered 65.3% of uncanvassed votes.
“I definitely hope Richard does half the things he says he’s going to do,” Hamilton said. “Good luck to him and thanks for running.”
Hamilton received 34.7% of uncanvassed votes.
Figures from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office showed 39,872 people districtwide had cast their ballot for Hayes, while 21,188 did so for Hamilton.
“Thank you to the Denton County Republican Party, all the precinct chairmen, and I also want to say thank you to all the citizens of the district who were kind enough to support me,” Hayes said.
“Whether they voted for me or not, I intend to be representative for the entire district. If they have a question or issue or legislation they want to be passed, I would appreciate them contacting me. We’re going to work to see what we can achieve.”
Because redistricting added a fifth Texas House district to Denton County, the newly drawn District 57 has no incumbent. The district includes areas surrounding Lewisville Lake and the west-central part of the county.
Hayes, a Denton-based attorney and former judge, beat out two other candidates in the GOP primary election. No Democratic candidates filed for the seat.
After Hayes was expected to be unopposed for the seat, Hamilton threw his hat in the ring.
Hamilton previously ran as a Libertarian for District 24 U.S. representative, in northern Dallas County, in the 2020 general election. After receiving 1.6% of the vote, he was ultimately defeated by Republican Beth Van Duyne.
Before results started coming in, Hamilton said he hoped his overall percentage would reach double digits in the race for District 57. After Hayes declared victory, Hamilton said people told him “given the handicaps [he] had, 35% is actually a pretty good number,” even though it didn’t give him the job.
Hamilton also provided the following statement late Tuesday night:
“First and foremost, I want to thank the citizens of District 57 who voted, not just for me, but also for Mr. Hayes. Regardless of which of us you voted for, your commitment to the true process of liberty and representative government here in North Texas cannot be overemphasized. ... Congratulations to Richard Hayes on his victory and for stepping up to serve the citizens of District 57. It is my hope that he will be able to not just reach across the political aisle, but to walk across it and actually work with our neighbors to bring about a better Texas.”