Two Denton County residents are on the ballot in the Republican primary race to fill Sen. Jane Nelson's seat in state Senate District 12.
Chris Russell, a Carrollton businessman, and Tan Parker, a Flower Mound resident who currently represents District 63 in the Texas House, are vying for the seat. Nelson announced last July that she would retire after 28 years representing the district. She is the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate and has served as its top budget writer for the past four legislative sessions.
Last year's redistricting brought changes to District 12, although it will continue to cover southern Denton County. The district now extends south to Carrollton and west to encompass Bridgeport and Decatur, but now excludes most of Corinth, parts of Little Elm and The Colony. The racial makeup of the district will become slightly less diverse, with 69% of voters white, 13% Hispanic and 8% Black, according to The Texas Tribune.
Also in District 12, two Democrats — Francine Ly and Ferdi Mongo — are seeking their party's nomination.
Early voting began Monday, and primary elections are scheduled for March 1. A candidate must earn more than 50% of the votes in their race to earn the nomination. The winners of each primary will appear on the general election ballot Nov. 1.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed public records to build candidate profiles for the two Republicans, including campaign finance reports, voter history and employment history.
Parker had $623,189 in political contributions as of Jan. 31 and had spent $490,190 by that date. Searches for campaign finance reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission and the Denton County elections website returned no results for Chris Russell.
The candidates took time last week to answer questions ahead of early voting. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, edited for clarity and brevity.
Tan Parker
Age: 50
Born in: Pittsburgh
City of residence: Flower Mound
Professional experience: Interned for C. Boyden Gray, worked for former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Tex Lazar, worked in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, worked for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. and later worked as an executive with Computer Sciences Corp. Was executive vice president of a software company before becoming an entrepreneur and launching Applied Business Services in 2009.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in political philosophy from the University of Dallas in 1993, Master of Science in economics from the London School of Economics in 1994.
Online: tanparker.com and Tan Parker on Facebook
What is the biggest issue your district is facing, and what is your plan to address it?
The biggest issue today is overreach of the federal government and in particular the Biden administration — as well as the horrific policies that are impacting Texas. The increased cost in groceries, gas and fuel and every aspect of our lives is going up because of the reckless spending of this administration. We know best how to govern ourselves in Texas, and we don't need all of the red tape and regulatory strings attached that come from these Biden administration policies across a wide spectrum of issues.
It's not just dealing with mandates with regard to vaccinations, but their policies with regard to the oil and gas sector, with regard to all of the various areas where they're trying to infringe on the liberties of our citizens in an environment where the federal administration wants to look at every transaction in our checking account above $600. It's pretty clear that the federal government overreach into the lives of Texas citizens as the most important issue along with these horrific policies that are impacting Texas.
One issue that has been on a lot of Texans' minds since last winter is the power grid. What do you believe the state Legislature's role is in ensuring stable infrastructure?
There is nothing more important than the protection of human life, keeping the lights on and our power grid strong. This last session of 2021, I carried and passed the Texas Lonestar Infrastructure Protection Act, which was all about making certain we address vulnerabilities critical to infrastructure, including the electric grid and critical water systems.
In 2015, I was trying to get my colleagues more focused on the power grid and introduced legislation that was focused on protecting the grid and studying our vulnerabilities. It did not pass, but in 2017 I filed it again as House Bill 787, which passed unanimously out of the Texas House but did not make it through the rest of the process. Had those passed, I would argue we'd be in a much better position to understand those vulnerabilities going into next year. We need to add additional generation capacity with fossil fuel sources and nuclear power to make certain this never happens again. Those are the things we should be focused on to make certain the lights always stay on in Texas.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated learning gaps among K-12 students and placed greater strain on educators. How do you think the Legislature should support public education as the recovery continues, and what would your role be in that effort?
My children are graduates of our public school system, so I'm a strong believer in public education. We added over $11 billion in funding in 2019 by passing the most historic reform bill of many generations. In the last session of ’21, we also increased funding for K-12 education to keep up with population growth in the state. We need to look for creative ways to reinforce educational opportunities to improve outcomes.
One of the bills I authored in the House was something called the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Initiative, and we worked very closely with our community colleges in Texas to identify the jobs that are needed to be able to get people a certificate in six months or less — not four years or more for these folks that have been displaced or need to have their skills augmented when they graduate, given that COVID slowed down the pace of learning. We've got to work hand in hand in public education, with our community colleges, with vocational training, and obviously with our traditional four-year schools to make certain that all of our students in Texas have the education to be successful in a 21st-century economy.
Chris Russell
Age: 56
Born in: Dallas
City of residence: Carrollton
Professional experience: Licensed private investigator, security contractor and firewall contractor. Owner of NOVA Internet Services.
Education: Attended Bryan Adams High School in Dallas and took courses at Brookhaven College and Dallas College Richland. Holds Texas peace officer certification.
Online: chrisrussell.org and Chris Russell for Senate on Facebook
What is the biggest issue your district is facing, and what is your plan to address it?
We have a lot of big issues, but I think the root of it is that we have too many long-term politicians in office. A bill on term limits has been presented and almost passed in 2013, and since then it has been killed in committee in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021. I think we need more legislators in there that are willing to step up to the plate and get term limits passed for state legislators.
One issue that has been on a lot of Texans' minds since last winter is the power grid. What do you believe the state Legislature's role is in ensuring stable infrastructure?
Since Texas has its own independent system, I believe the Legislature is responsible for making sure that the power grid stays up and Texans stay safe. I think the winter storm caught us all by surprise, and in the last session, state legislators did pass some bills to strengthen the grid, or at least harden it against freezes. I think there's still some work to be done in the price gouging, and I don't believe that anything was addressed as far as it relates to cybersecurity and physical security. Just because it's not broke doesn't mean that it doesn't need to be looked at ahead of time.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated learning gaps among K-12 students and placed greater strain on educators. How do you think the Legislature should support public education as the recovery continues, and what would your role be in that effort?
I think that the state Legislature plays a critical role, and so do the various teachers association groups, and I believe that those groups all need to be seriously looked at and that there needs to be a restructuring of the independent school districts. Texas ranks below average with the other states as far as performance of the independent school districts. They ranked last behind home schools, charter schools and private schools, and yet they are the only group that receives a large chunk of money every year through the independent school districts, so there's obviously something broken there.
Teachers aren't being paid enough. Teachers need to be funded correctly, and the performance level needs to come up. I believe that's a big issue in Texas is property tax, and ISD is a big part of that.