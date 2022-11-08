DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
Buy Now

The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St.

 David Minton/DRC

This story was updated with additional voting data and candidate quotes at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 9.

Six candidates are vying for seats on the bench in Denton County Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 6. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you