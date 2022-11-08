This story was updated with additional voting data at 9:37 p.m.
Six candidates are vying for seats on the bench in Denton County Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 6.
Six candidates are vying for seats on the bench in Denton County Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 6.
As early voting and Election Day results continue to trickle in, Republican Alan Wheeler was leading in the Precinct 1 race with 54.81% of the vote. Incumbent James R. DePiazza also took the lead with 56.64% in the Precinct 2 race. And Republican Blanca Oliver forged just slightly ahead in the Precinct 6 race, with 50.40% of the vote.
Republican attorney Alan Wheeler is going up against Democrat Olivia Jeffers, a litigation consultant of over 20 years. As longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland decided to retire, there was no incumbent in this race.
With just early votes counted, Wheeler led the race with 54.81% of the vote, or 23,049 ballots cast in his favor, while Jeffers carried 45.19%, or 19,004 ballots cast.
About 50% of precincts were accounted for by 9:23 p.m.
Incumbent James R. DePiazza faces off with first-time candidate Stephanie Gardella for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. DePiazza has served four terms as judge and, in 2007, originally ran on the campaign that he would voluntarily impose a term limit of five terms.
DePiazza took the lead in the race for Precinct 2 soon with 56.64% of the vote, or 25,897 ballots cast. Democratic candidate Gardella carried 43.36% of the vote, or 19,828 ballots cast.
About 26.09% of precincts were accounted for by 9:23 p.m.
Gardella has not previously sought office but has worked as a paralegal, in public relations, human resources and operational management.
Incumbent Chris Lopez and Republican Blanca Oliver were neck and neck with early voting results counted. Oliver took the lead with 50.40% of the vote, or 14,770 ballots cast in her name. Lopez stuck close behind with 49.60%, or 14,534 ballots cast.
Lopez is seeking his second term as Precinct 6 judge, having assumed the position in 2018. Oliver has not previously sought office. She ran uncontested in the March primaries.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
