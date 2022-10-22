Republican-turned-Democrat, anti-CRT candidate up for District 14 state ed board

Denton County voters have two candidates on the ballot who hope to lead local interests as the District 14 representative on the Texas State Board of Education.
The race comes down to Republican Evelyn Brooks, a former Maryland and Colorado schoolteacher who became a homeschooler in Frisco, and Coppell Independent School Board trustee Tracy Fisher, who defected from the Republican Party to run as a Democrat in this race. The state Board of Education represents millions of Texas students across 15 geographic districts, and most of those students attend rural schools facing eroding funding, teacher shortages and school district consolidation.
Both candidates face rising challenges. There are laborious curriculum selection and standards to consider, pressures to serve students in exploding metropolitan areas and rising political demand to open more charter schools in Texas.
A survey of each candidate's campaign shows a race that reflects the tension between political leaders nationwide who resist critical race theory and the continued use of social-emotional learning; a public school program that had enjoyed broad political support for the past 40 years until pandemic mask mandates sparked unrest in Texas; and conservative donors who started to pump money into book challenges in schools and limitations on how gender and sexuality should be broached in the classroom.
The winner of the race will represent school districts in a newly redrawn district map that includes Denton in a G-shaped zone from Wichita Falls to Killeen.
In advance of the Nov. 8 election, the Denton Record-Chronicle asked the same three questions of the candidates. Brooks had to cancel an interview due to a scheduling conflict. Her answers have been taken from her presentation at the Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association on Oct. 7. Some of Fisher's responses are taken from the same presentation.
Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity and length.
Evelyn Brooks
Age: 48
Hometown: Frisco
Family: Married, with two daughters
Education: Early childhood education
Candidate website: www.evelyn4texaseducation.com
Experience: Evelyn Brooks started her teaching career in Maryland before moving to Denver. She taught first, third and fourth grade in Denver before taking a break. When she moved to Virginia, Brooks began homeschooling her daughters and later formed a small homeschool group for other homeschoolers in Frisco, where she also led a summer STEM camp. Brooks considers her Christianity central to her campaign.
Brooks' most recent campaign finance report shows the candidate with about $8,000 in financial contributions and $400 in cash on hand.
What is your opinion on school choice — including vouchers and charter schools?
I believe that parents should have a say-so in where they want their child to go to school. One thing that I really liked about the state of Texas is there is a good process to where we're not oversaturated with charter schools. Our commissioner of education, he is the one who finalizes which charter school programs he would like to approve, and then it comes to the state board to either veto it or to pass it along. Some people say, 'oh, that's just a slow process' or 'it's not enough schools.'
I believe there should be a balance. What I believe our main goal should be is to fix public education. I'm a product of public education. I have beautiful memories. Most of us are a product of public education. And guess what? It worked.
I do like the fact that it's not every charter school that gets approved. And if elected, I'd look at everything. I think you have to look at the district. You have to look at the schools in the district. You have to see where the scores are in the district. I mean, there's a whole host of different elements that go into a charter school program.
Where do you stand on so-called "culture war" issues, such as how subjects like gender and sexuality should be approached by educators?
I just discovered a few things that were a little unsettling to me. I would love to see us get back to academic excellence. I don't think we're doing a good service to our students when that's not the focus. I think a lot of the issues that are going on there are adult issues, not for children. And so I would love to see the joy of learning returned back to the classroom.
The social issues we are dealing with, they're important. But our children must remain children. It's only a short time that a child can be a child. I do disagree with the pornographic materials in our school libraries, because it should be an extension of learning enrichment. At any age, literature plays a very vital role in education and learning. And when we take children to the library, we're not expecting to have the issues that they have to come home and talk to mom and dad about before it's time. And that's what we are experiencing. That's what I hear parents saying, and I hear a lot of parents and they are really concerned. If a parent is not available to be there at the library to help the child select their book, then it's the responsibility of the teachers and the librarian to make sure that it's not controversial, or would go against even their family values. I respect every family's values, and they're different.
If elected, what would be your top priorities on the board?
So at the state board level, one of their most important jobs in my opinion is adopting curriculum standards. And next year mathematics is up for revision, and I would love to be a part of that to ensure that we raise the standards. As I tutor, I go to the school and I just ask 'is there a book? We just need a book so that we can get this together.' And there was not. So I would love to see an option of textbooks because some of our our students still need to touch a book and turn the pages.
I would just love to make sure that our math is not common core math. It's just math with a standard algorithm. At the earlier ages, we need to have them memorize their addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. A lot of our students don't have those skills. We're going into third and fourth grade without that knowledge because we can use calculators with this math. And it's really unfortunate. It's just unfortunate. We're better than that. Children in China, third grade, they're learning calculus. And here we're teaching children things like men can have children. Babies. Again, these are important social issues. But we are in the business of teaching children. We are in the business of protecting what they see and what they hear.
Tracy Fisher
Age: 63
Hometown: Coppell
Family: Married, with two sons
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in business administration
Campaign website: www.tracyfisherfortexas.com
Experience: Fisher has served on the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees since 2012, but her advocacy in public education reaches back about 25 years. She's a product of the Texas public education system (though she did spend time in school in Germany and moved a lot because her father served in the military). As a Coppell board member, Fisher also served on the legislative committee of the Texas Association of School Boards, a group that advocates for Texas public schools to state lawmakers.
Fisher has visited every school district in District 14 and is a frequent presence in Coppell schools.
As of Oct. 9, Fisher's campaign finance reports showed nearly $18,000 in political contributions and $16,000 cash on hand.
What is your opinion on school choice — including vouchers and charter schools?
Public schools are for the public good. It's not just for the kids. It's for the community. You move to a community, a lot of time, you consider the public schools when you move to that community … And so when you're moving into a community, you want to invest in your public schools. You want to make sure they stay great. I'm a grandparent. I care about supporting my public schools because it raises kids who have the ability to manage their way out of a paper bag. I want kids to graduate from my community and be great citizens. I want them to pay their taxes. I want them to contribute to society. I want them to be successful.
These charter schools that are expanding, they can get school bonds, without an election, from tax money. In Dallas County, charter schools are being put in places that are in very high-traveled areas … Universal Academy, for example, was in Irving. They moved to Coppell and sold that facility, which was on Macarthur Boulevard, a really nice area. They sold that for a lot of money. And then they could use that money to help pay for this new building in Coppell, and they also use the money they get per kid to pay off those bonds. A lot of these charter schools are a real estate scam.
A lot of people believe that charter schools are better than public schools. We put our own kids in charter schools for a few years, but we ended up coming back to public school. And that's what charter school supporters don't see, how a lot of kids end up back in the public schools. And the teachers sometimes have a lot of work to do to catch kids up from where they fell behind in a charter schools. This is just such an important public good, and we have to make the investment.
Where do you stand on so-called "culture war" issues, such as how subjects like gender and sexuality should be approached by educators?
There are some elected offices that shouldn't be partisan. The state board of education shouldn't be partisan. School boards shouldn't be partisan, and neither should judges. That's why I as a 40-year Republican decided to run as a Democrat. Because I watched the Republican Party primary fringe voters that want this stuff, and who decide who that candidate is too many times. And then in the November election, you don't have a choice. That's what happened to the person who was in this office (Republican Sue Melton-Malone, lost the primary to Brooks.)
She wasn't a bad person. She was a former teacher. She'd probably been on that board a little long, but I watched her get primaried by someone who is a homeschool mom, who never taught in Texas public schools. She ran for Frisco ISD in 2021 and lost that. They didn't vote for her. And then she decided to run for the state board. So politics are trying to get into this.
There's nothing wrong with sex ed the way it was when I was in school, where they separate the boys and girls and explain what's happening to your body and where babies come from.
If elected, what would be your top priorities on the board?
What would really help with the state board level is to reduce the number of standards. They don't just have what you need to learn, they want to tell you how to do it. And that's the professional job of an educator. Over the past 10 years, we have gone from most of our teachers being highly qualified and certified out of university educator prep programs, to 57% being like that now.
Students need basic skills. They need to know how to read. They need to know how to do math and to gain some basic science knowledge, basic social studies. But schools need, most importantly in my mind, to prepare students for the world. They need to make sure that they are learning to learn, and then learning how to unlearn and how to re-learn again, because that's what they're facing in their work.
And you don't do that by piling on to the teacher all these things that you think are important, you know? And I've just watched, thinking why are we doing this to our teachers? They need to develop relationships. They need to know their kids. They need to know what their kids like. We need to have more student voice in the work that they're doing so that they're interested in it. And then once you know they're interested in something, and you let them learn about that deeply, that's what keeps them going to school.
We have made the joy of teaching go away to teach a system that just checks up on us. It's exhausting. These teachers are exhausted.
There are 11 people appointed by the governor to decide what the important certifications for a teacher are, and right now, they're looking at a new system. They have to have requirements and standards, but they're trying to make the teacher certification process not only intensely tough in a time when we don't have a choice, but they're also making it expensive. We've got to be better to our teachers.
Early voting starts on Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. To find your polling place, visit the Denton County Elections Administration website.