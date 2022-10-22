 Skip to main content
featured

Republican-turned-Democrat, anti-CRT candidate up for District 14 state ed board

State Board of Education

The State Board of Education meeting room is inside the William B. Travis Building, which houses the Texas Education Agency, in downtown Austin.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

Denton County voters have two candidates on the ballot who hope to lead local interests as the District 14 representative on the Texas State Board of Education.

The race comes down to Republican Evelyn Brooks, a former Maryland and Colorado schoolteacher who became a homeschooler in Frisco, and Coppell Independent School Board trustee Tracy Fisher, who defected from the Republican Party to run as a Democrat in this race. The state Board of Education represents millions of Texas students across 15 geographic districts, and most of those students attend rural schools facing eroding funding, teacher shortages and school district consolidation. 

EvelynBrooks.JPG
Evelyn Brooks, Republican candidate for District 14 of the Texas State Board of Education, speaks to the Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association on Oct. 7, 2022. 
TracyFisher2.jpg
Tracy Fisher, Democratic candidate for district 14 on the Texas State Board of Education, speaks to the Denton Area Retired School Personnel on Oct. 7, 2022. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

An error occurred