Ronny Jackson, once the White House’s doctor to Donald Trump and other former presidents, will continue to represent District 13 — which now includes most of Denton — in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With final but unofficial results from all precincts early Wednesday, the Amarillo Republican had 75.39% of the vote over Democratic challenger Kathleen Brown, who earned 52,739 of the 214,301 votes cast.
In Denton County, though, 54.13% of voters picked Brown over Jackson, according to final but unofficial results from the county.
“Thank you for reelecting me, fellow Texans,” Jackson tweeted Tuesday evening. “It has been an honor to FIGHT for you in the House these past 2 years. I’m never taking my foot off the gas, I will ALWAYS be the loudest voice for Texas in the House. Now it’s time to SAVE AMERICA!”
Jackson will be representing the Denton area for the first time because his 13th Congressional District was redrawn to include Krum and northern and southeastern Denton starting in 2023.
Critics say the GOP-led redistricting effort was an attempt to silence liberal and minority voices across the state. “Overall, white Texans form a majority of eligible voters in more than 22 of 38 districts (60 percent of districts) despite making up less than 40 percent of Texas’s population,” the Brennan Center for Justice reported in an Oct. 12 article. “And although 49.5 percent of Texas’s population growth over the last decade occurred within the Latino population, the new congressional map does not create any new Latino opportunity districts.”
Republican lawmakers redrew Jackson’s original district lines from Wichita Falls and Amarillo to Denton, which is more than 300 miles away from Jackson’s headquarters in Amarillo.