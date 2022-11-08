Ronny Jackson, once the White House’s doctor to Donald Trump and other former presidents, will continue to represent District 13 — which now includes most of Denton — in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With final but unofficial results from all precincts early Wednesday, the Amarillo Republican had 75.39% of the vote over Democratic challenger Kathleen Brown, who earned 52,739 of the 214,301 votes cast.

