After redistricting added a fifth Texas State House district to Denton County, voters spanning east to west — and some of the central county — will soon decide the first representative for the newly drawn District 57.
The new district includes Ponder, Dish and southern Denton along with the Lake Cities, Oak Point, Lakewood Village, parts of Cross Roads and most of Little Elm.
Being a new district, there is no incumbent, with Republican Richard Hayes and Libertarian Darren Hamilton vying to fill the seat.
Hayes, a Denton-based attorney and former judge, received 57.5% of the vote in the primary election against two other candidates. No Democratic candidates filed for the seat.
The Denton Record-Chronicle prepared the same four questions for each candidate, but Hayes had not responded to the newspaper's request for an interview by Saturday evening.
Hamilton previously ran as a Libertarian for District 24 U.S. representative, located in northern Dallas County, in the 2020 general election. Receiving 1.6% of the vote, he was ultimately defeated by Republican Beth Van Duyne.
At the time the map for District 57 was proposed, one Democratic representative called it a “textbook racial gerrymander on behalf of Texas House Republicans”. On his campaign website and in an interview with the Record-Chronicle, Hamilton also expressed that the District was gerrymandered and would benefit Hayes.
What impact, if any, do you believe District 57 being newly drawn will have on its residents, and how you represent them?
I'm not entirely certain that the residents of my district will notice any significant impact from state districts being redrawn except as it pertains to whom they vote for (or against) in elections. Personally, as a novice politician, I'm not sure that the redrawn district would have any significant impact on how I would represent them in the Legislature either. I believe that my familiarity (such as it is) with both rural and suburban lifestyles would enhance my ability to understand and represent the interests of District 57's residents, but in the end, that is up to them to decide.
On your campaign website, you said District 57 was gerrymandered with the intent to promote a specific outcome. Do you believe that will impact your chances of being elected? How so?
First, thanks for reading at least part of my website and taking the time to familiarize yourself with my candidacy. To answer your question, yes, I do believe that the district's gerrymandered borders will definitely (and likely adversely) impact my chances of being elected for two reasons: First is that I believe that the district was drawn specifically to favor Republicans, and I am not a Republican; and second is that, as a Libertarian (i.e., a candidate from a lesser-known party), I knew that I would be required to work more diligently to have the citizens in my district understand that I am not just another name on the ballot, and that there really is a candidate who wants to work for them and their interests regardless of their political leanings. I will work for everyone's benefit, not just for those who are Republicans or Democrats.
If elected, what will your top priorities be?
My most pressing priority will be to work toward a common-sense modification of abortion restrictions with an end-goal of eliminating those restrictions altogether. As both adults and Americans, we should not put ourselves into a position to be making (or, heaven forbid, actually make) someone else's decisions for them. Another priority will be to alter the portrayal of hemp/cannabis into that of being a potential "cash crop" in Texas rather than as the root source of a socially malignant product. The staggering number of benefits (e.g., textiles, lumber, medicine) that can be (and in some places, already are being) produced from this single crop alone should outweigh any perceived detriment by a very wide margin.
Many current political issues have left Texans feeling divided. Do you intend to mitigate that divisiveness? If so, how will you ensure all Texans in your district feel represented?
Yes, I do intend to mitigate that divisiveness by simply being me. In my career as a data analyst, I recognize that much of my success has been dependent on my ability to remove emotion from my task and view problems logically. And as a candidate from a lesser-known party, I am not restricted to the sedimentary ideology of either of the major parties. In other words, I have the ability (and, if I am elected, the responsibility) to compromise, to work toward solutions in which more people agree than disagree; people, not party.