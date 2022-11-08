Kevin Falconer and Diana Weitzel

This story was updated with additional voting data and candidate quotes at 11:35 p.m.

With 100% of precincts reporting final but unofficial election results Wednesday morning, Republican Kevin Falconer took the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner's seat, leading Democrat Diana Weitzel with 54.95% of the vote.

