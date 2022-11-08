This story was updated with additional voting data and candidate quotes at 11:35 p.m.
With 100% of precincts reporting final but unofficial election results Wednesday morning, Republican Kevin Falconer took the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner’s seat, leading Democrat Diana Weitzel with 54.95% of the vote.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday, unofficial election results had Falconer with 41,104 votes and Weitzel with 33,696, for about a 55%-45% split.
Falconer, a chief development officer for a restaurant company, spent five years as Carrollton mayor until earlier this year. Reached Tuesday, he said he’s “excited to move past the campaign and into getting the work done.”
“Special thanks to all the voters and also a recognition to Diana for running a good, clean campaign,” Falconer said.
Falconer said he has “big shoes to fill” in succeeding Marchant, who’s held the seat for several terms.
“I’ve known Ron a long time, and he’s a great public servant,” Falconer said. “But the way I look at it is, he has laid a great groundwork for me. I’m excited to take the ball and run with it, and I don’t see us doing anything that’s going to be huge, major deviations.”
Weitzel, a Dallas attorney with a background in the health care industry, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.