Richard Hayes
File photo — Richard Hayes, Texas House District 57 candidate, speaks to guests during an election watch party on March 1.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

This story was updated with additional voting data at 9:40 p.m.

With early voting results and some Election Day votes accounted for, Republican Richard Hayes has taken the lead in the race for State District 57 representative with 64.97% of the vote. Libertarian Darren Hamilton carried 35.03% of the vote. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

