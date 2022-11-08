This story was updated with additional voting data at 9:40 p.m.
With early voting results and some Election Day votes accounted for, Republican Richard Hayes has taken the lead in the race for State District 57 representative with 64.97% of the vote. Libertarian Darren Hamilton carried 35.03% of the vote.
By 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, 39.22% of precincts were accounted for. Around then, 31,837 of residents had cast their ballot for Hayes, while 17,166 did so for Hamilton.
Because redistricting added a fifth Texas House district to Denton County — with voters spanning east to west and some of the central county — the newly drawn District 57 has no incumbent.
Hayes, a Denton-based attorney and former judge, beat out two other candidates in the GOP primary election. No Democratic candidates filed for the seat.
Hamilton previously ran as a Libertarian for District 24 U.S. representative, located in northern Dallas County, in the 2020 general election. After receiving 1.6% of the vote, he was ultimately defeated by Republican Beth Van Duyne.
Before results started coming in, Hamilton said he hopes his overall percentage reaches double-digits in the race for District 57.
