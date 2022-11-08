Six candidates are vying for seats on the bench in Denton County Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 6.
As early voting numbers were reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Republican Alan Wheeler was leading in the Precinct 1 race with 54.02% of the vote. Incumbent James R. DePiazza also took the lead with 56.54% in the Precinct 2 race. And Republican Blanca Oliver forged slightly ahead in the Precinct 6 race, with 50.40% of the vote.
Precinct 1
Republican attorney Alan Wheeler is going up against Democrat Olivia Jeffers, a litigation consultant of over 20 years. As longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland decided to retire, there was no incumbent in this race.
With just early votes counted, Wheeler led the race with 54.02% of the vote, or 19,227 ballots cast in his favor, while Jeffers carried 45.98%, or 16,363 ballots cast.
Precinct 2
Incumbent James R. DePiazza took the lead in the race for Precinct 2 soon with 56.54% of the vote, or 24,001 ballots cast.
Democratic candidate Stephanie Gardella carried 43.46% of the vote, or 18,445 ballots cast.
Precinct 6
Incumbent Chris Lopez and Republican Blanca Oliver were neck and neck with just early voting results counted. Oliver took the lead with 50.40% of the vote, or 14,770 ballots cast in her name. Lopez stuck close behind with 49.60%, or 14,534 ballots cast.
