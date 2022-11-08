DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St.

Six candidates are vying for seats on the bench in Denton County Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 6. 

As early voting numbers were reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Republican Alan Wheeler was leading in the Precinct 1 race with 54.02% of the vote. Incumbent James R. DePiazza also took the lead with 56.54% in the Precinct 2 race. And Republican Blanca Oliver forged slightly ahead in the Precinct 6 race, with 50.40% of the vote.

