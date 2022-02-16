U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, the incumbent for Texas’ 26th Congressional District, led his Republican challengers in both donations and name recognition by the start of early voting earlier this week.
He was first elected to the seat in 2002 and has won reelection each cycle since.
U.S. House District 26 was redrawn during the recent redistricting efforts, so the seat’s winner will take over a district that now includes all of Cooke County, the majority of Denton County and roughly half of Wise County.
House District 13 stretches into Denton County from its northwest corner to cover Krum and much of Denton.
Burgess, asked this past year how he felt about changes to his district, said he loves his district and doesn’t want it to change shape but would run in whichever district includes his house.
Four Republicans filed to run against the retired doctor, but only one — Raven Harrison — followed through on requests for comment from the Denton Record-Chronicle over the past week.
Each candidate was contacted three times prior to Wednesday afternoon. Vincent Gallo Jr. attempted to schedule a time but wasn’t able to follow through. Isaac Smith and Brian Brazeal did not respond to any of the three requests for comment.
A routine background check performed on each candidate found no voting history for Harrison in Denton County. Denton County Elections Administration records show Harrison is registered to vote and lives in Frisco but has no voting history.
Every other candidate had at least sparse voter histories.
Harrison reported the second-largest war chest behind Burgess, heading into 2022. Her year-end filing with the Federal Elections Commission showed her only campaign dollars came in the form of a $210,000 personal loan. Of that, $126,600 was unspent by Jan. 31.
Burgess reported $290,779 on hand in his year-end report filed earlier this year.
Gallo reported $11,896 on hand; Brazeal reported $11,340; and Smith reported $5,373.
Early voting began this week and continues through Feb. 25 in the party primaries. Election day is March 1.
Below are Burgess’ and Harrison’s responses to a candidate interview conducted earlier this week. Their responses appear in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity.
Michael Burgess
Age: 71
Born in: Rochester, Minnesota
Education: Undergraduate and master’s degree from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas); master’s degree in medical management from the University of Texas at Dallas; Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston.
Experience: Intern, medical resident at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, 1977-81; medical doctor specializing in OB-GYN, 1981-2003; U.S. representative for Congressional District 26, 2003-present.
What do you look for in Supreme Court nominees?
When the president makes nominations, I’m always interested. Does this person have the background? Do they have the competence? Do they have the correct judicial philosophy? And always important to me: Has the nominee been identified as someone who will follow the law, follow the Constitution and not legislate from the bench?
What’s something you’d like to do in office to benefit your district specifically?
I think the No. 1 task ahead for going into the next Congress is reestablishing that energy independence — in fact, energy dominance — that existed really just a little over a year ago. And it’s unclear to me why the current administration decided to give that away, but I know it has certainly hurt many of us here in Texas, many of us here in the district.
The No. 1 way is reflected at the price you pay at the gas pump, and that — no pun intended — has fueled inflation. So if you begin to bring that energy sector back more in line with where it was 15 months ago, you really would make a dent in inflation. There are other factors, of course, involved in inflation, but energy prices are certainly at the top of the list.
And then even more important, you know, we’re a community in North Texas, but we’re not isolated from the world, either. And you can’t help but see the things that are going on on the broader world stage. And energy independence allows the United States to be so much more effective on the geopolitical stage than if we are going hat in hand to countries that dislike us to buy their energy. And bear in mind, that energy produced by the United States is some of the cleanest, as far as carbon emissions.
What form of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict would you support?
The situation as it has evolved today, Russia is demanding that the Ukraine disassociate itself from NATO and NATO countries. Obviously, Vladimir Putin is terribly concerned that Ukraine will be taken into NATO and therefore invoke the Article 5 mutual defense requirement. That is not happening right now. I don’t see that happening in the foreseeable future. I do not see a role for United States troops on the ground in the Ukraine. In fact, I don’t really hear anyone on either political side arguing for that.
Is it important that our NATO partners that live next door to Ukraine understand that our commitment is to them through the NATO obligation? Yes, that is important. Sending that message to Vladimir Putin may — may — cause him to rethink the course that he is on. But make no mistake about it — it’s a very dangerous situation: 130,000 Russian troops poised on the border [Tuesday] morning. We heard some have pulled back, but you never know with Putin. Is this just a ploy to get people to think about something different for a while?
Raven Harrison
Age: 48
Born in: Pasadena, Texas
Education: Bachelor’s of Science from Temple University in Philadelphia
Experience: CEO of two successful limited liability companies
What do you look for in Supreme Court nominees?
A strong record of impartiality. I look for someone who is a strong constitutionalist because that is their job — to interpret the Constitution and law, not to legislate from the bench.
What’s something you’d like to do in office to benefit your district specifically?
I would like to ensure that the border is secure because we are feeling the trickle here of the crime, drugs and trafficking, as well as the load on our infrastructure. So for the safety of [District] 26, I would like to ensure that the border is secure. I would also like to address the penalty and redress for not completing our contract and the penalty that we’re paying every day the [southern border] wall is not complete, which was appropriated by Congress. I would also like to address that we sit on a pretty significant reserve of natural gas and oil as it relates to leading the charge again for energy independence.
What form of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict would you support?
I do not support [the Biden] administration’s current actions. I don’t believe that … 15,000 U.S. troops are going to have any impact against a force of more than 100,000. I do not support that troops were sent to the Ukraine border when they refused to secure our own southern border, and I do not support what I will call the hostage crisis that the Biden administration is creating by forcing … the Americans fleeing Ukraine [to] be vaccinated to flee the impending conflict. This is tantamount to a disaster that he created in Afghanistan. And the Ukraine is not a member of NATO.