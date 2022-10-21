 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Redrawn US District 13 congressional race comes to Denton

  • Comments
Capitol
Buy Now

The U.S. Capitol in Washington. 

 Sean McCrory/DRC file photo

The redrawn U.S. House District 13 race appears on the Denton ballot for the first time in November, pitting Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a vocal Donald Trump supporter and 2020 election denier from Amarillo, against Democrat Kathleen Brown, an attorney from Wichita Falls.

Most of the city of Denton became part of Jackson's district earlier this year after state officials redrew the district lines assisted by "out-of-state operatives," connected to the national GOP, who worked "with states across the country to help the Republican Party create a favorable election map," according to an Oct. 11 ProPublica report.

Kathleen Brown

Kathleen Brown
Download PDF Kathleen Brown voting record
Ronny Jackson

Ronny Jackson
Download PDF Ronny Jackson voting record

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred