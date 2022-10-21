Redrawn US District 13 congressional race comes to Denton

The redrawn U.S. House District 13 race appears on the Denton ballot for the first time in November, pitting Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a vocal Donald Trump supporter and 2020 election denier from Amarillo, against Democrat Kathleen Brown, an attorney from Wichita Falls.
Most of the city of Denton became part of Jackson's district earlier this year after state officials redrew the district lines assisted by "out-of-state operatives," connected to the national GOP, who worked "with states across the country to help the Republican Party create a favorable election map," according to an Oct. 11 ProPublica report.
The newly redrawn district includes most of Denton — the central, northern and eastern areas, and the southeast side of the city — and a swath of northwest Denton County in one of the largest congressional districts in Texas. It encompasses most of the Panhandle, including Amarillo, along with the cities of Wichita Falls and Gainesville.
The southwestern portion of Denton remains in House District 26, where the Republican incumbent, Rep. Michael Burgess, faces a challenge from Libertarian Mike Kolls.
Jackson's challenger called the methods used to draw House District 13 unacceptable and claimed that Denton County has enough residents at close to 1 million for one representative. Brown also questioned why the county is divided into four congressional seats, calling the redrawn District 13 an attempt "to silence voters" and a "waste of precious taxpayer dollars."
The Record-Chronicle asked each candidate a list of questions about where they stand on important national issues that are unfolding at the state and local levels. Here are their responses, in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity and length.
Kathleen Brown
Age: 50
Born in: Pasadena, Texas
Education: Brown earned a degree from San Jacinto Community College in 1991, a bachelor's degree in legal jurisprudence from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in 1999 and a juris doctorate from the University of Houston Bates Law Center in 2002.
Experience: Brown spent eight years as a respiratory technician after high school in an emergency room, ICUs and cardiovascular surgery recovery rooms before studying law in 1999. A few years later, she moved to Wichita Falls and joined the Banner, Briley & White firm, where she focused on civil litigation, personal injury, malpractice, consumer law, deceptive trade practices, divorce and wrongful death litigation. For the past eight years, Brown has been operating a solo practice focusing on civil litigation, business litigation, family law and probate litigation.
With nearly half of all households in Denton unable to afford to live there, according to United Way’s recent data, and a group of seniors recently forming to demand the Legislature address affordable housing, how do you propose to address this issue if elected?
The average Social Security check is $1,666.49 per month. Medicare Part B is $170.10 per month. With the average rental rate of $1,221 per month in Denton, there is no way a senior can support himself from Social Security income alone. First, we need to significantly increase the amount paid to senior citizens through Social Security. I propose that the income cap on Social Security tax be removed so that all wage earners pay the same rate in Social Security tax. This will ensure the solvency of Social Security and provide an immediate surge of income to increase payments to our seniors.
Next, I propose that social service benefits an elderly person receives tie into the MIT livable wage calculator. If seniors cannot afford to pay for their basic needs from Social Security and retirement, HUD voucher programs and SNAP should augment their benefits. I will introduce legislation so that the elderly who wish to stay in their home can do so. Many older adults cannot afford the property taxes caused by gentrification.
Also, many elderly adults cannot afford the necessary repairs. Under my proposal, seniors would receive a benefit to help augment their tax payment if necessary, or at least receive a tax credit, especially since the federal government is now taxing Social Security (which I will work to end as well). For those who qualify, HUD should offer incentives for home repairs. Qualified, reputable repairmen who perform work in workmanlike manner should be allowed to participate in such a program.
Third, Congress must do everything it can to bring down the price of prescriptions. This can be done by permitting Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate directly with drug manufacturing companies and cutting out the pharmaceutical benefits management company, which is just a "middle man" for insurance companies to get around the 20% profit margin limit of the Affordable Care Act.
Additionally, Congress needs to implement more incentives for assisted living facilities to accept Medicaid so that people who need some assistance but not necessarily a nursing home can have the care needed. Also, I would require that any housing that accepts government assistance for the elderly must permit a support animal, so long as the support animal is not an exotic or inherently dangerous animal.
Lastly, there needs to be oversight and restrictions to prevent hedge fund companies from buying up affordable housing, thus driving up housing for people wanting to purchase a home.
I have recently received an endorsement by Alliance for Retired Americans for my commitment to care for our aged community as your next congresswoman.
Protecting women’s right to choose is a national issue for voters that is playing out on the state’s level. Where do you stand, and why do you feel this way?
The Dobbs decision coupled with the draconian Texas abortion ban, especially as written, will have a very real impact on the quality of obstetric care all women receive. I sincerely believe a mass exodus of qualified obstetrics physicians from Texas is inevitable unless the Texas Legislature and other statewide candidates do something immediately to repeal the three pieces of legislation outlawing abortion beginning at conception. From a federal standpoint, I will push to continue telemedicine and work to assure that birth control and medication that terminates a pregnancy before 10 weeks’ gestation is available through the USPS. I will also immediately propose extending the deadline to pass the ERA [Equal Rights Amendment], and of course, vote to pass it. If constitutionally viable, I will codify Casey v. Planned Parenthood so that Texas and every other state in this country cannot trample on a female’s right to reproductive health care and control.
Second, most people agree that choosing to terminate a pregnancy must be one of the most difficult, painful and private choices a female may have to make. We must trust women and their health care professionals to make that decision. Physicians are professionals who have taken a Hippocratic oath. I believe that their expertise, skill, ethics, knowledge and experience regarding the myriad of reasons a female may choose to terminate a pregnancy is best regulated by the medical board authorized to license physicians. Health care providers in all areas are genuinely concerned with and focused on helping their patients. They deserve a modicum of respect from state and federal legislatures.
I have been endorsed by both the ERA Coalition and the National Women’s Political Caucus for my staunch support of women’s rights.
Where do you stand on the 2020 election results and what evidence can you present to support your opinion?
The election was free and fair, and President [Joe] Biden is the duly elected president. Attorneys could lose their license and be heavily sanctioned if they make bad-faith pleadings. Of the 63 suits filed by Donald Trump in his attempt to overthrow our democratic election process, 62 were thrown out. The only people who are guilty of attempting to steal the election was Donald J. Trump and those who aided and abetted him. All elected officials who spread the “Big Lie” continue to denounce the Jan. 6 hearing, and continue to claim that Donald Trump is completely justified in all of his actions since Nov. 3, 2020, are complicit in the continued erosion of our democratic republic.
How do you plan to bridge the political divide to work with legislators?
I have been a litigator for over 20 years, dealing with tragic loss of life and limb, as well as very high-conflict family law cases. I find that isolating and then focusing on a common goal can help minimize stalemates. I always steer the conversation or debate back to “what do we want to accomplish?” Then move on to “what agreements can we make?” Once we have a common goal and a core set of agreements, previously disagreed-upon issues and objections seem to be less significant.
I have been ranked by Common Ground as an above-average balancer. I am also a Common Good candidate.
Ronny Lynn Jackson
Age: 55
Born in: Levelland
Education: A 1985 Levelland High School graduate, Jackson received an associate's degree in biology from South Plains College in Levelland in 1988, followed by a Bachelor of Science in marine biology in 1991 from Texas A&M University and a medical degree from University of Texas Medical Branch in 1995
Experience: Retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy and served as the chief medical adviser to former President Donald Trump, February-December 2019. He was the physician to the president for Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush. He also served as Obama’s director of the White House Medical Unit from January 2011 to January 2015.
The Record-Chronicle tried contacting Jackson via his congressional website since his campaign site lists only a mailing address. A ZIP code was entered to prove constituency, but access was denied with a claim that we weren't constituents in Denton despite the redrawn lines. His press person couldn't be reached by late Friday and didn't respond with answers to the Record-Chronicle's questions.
Jackson's social media and web pages were used to answer the questions posed to the candidates.
With nearly half of all households in Denton unable to afford to live there, according to United Way’s data, and a group of seniors recently forming to demand legislative action to address affordable housing, how do you propose to address this issue if reelected?
Jackson’s campaign website mentions nothing about affordable housing. On Facebook, he shared the Commitment to America, a plan that pushes border security, public safety and national security.
He also supports the Republicans' agenda to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits and raise the retirement age to 70.
Protecting women’s rights to choose is a national issue that is playing out at the state level. Where do you stand on this issue and why do you feel this way?
Let me be clear – abortion is murder, and the federal government should not support it let alone PAY for it.— Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) January 28, 2021
I will not support any bill that eliminates or weakens the Hyde Amendment. #SaveHyde https://t.co/o4m9UVtCe8
The Republican Party recently introduced a federal bill to ban abortions nationwide, which they will seek to pass if they win the House in November.
Where do you stand on the 2020 election results and what evidence can you present to support your opinion?
The American people deserve JUSTICE! President Trump’s rights are being trampled on by the CORRUPT DOJ and FBI. It’s not right! The Courts need to step in and hold them accountable for the UNCONSTITUTIONAL raid of President Trump’s home!!— Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) August 22, 2022
Jackson in August tweeted, "The American people deserve JUSTICE! President Trump’s rights are being trampled on by the CORRUPT DOJ and FBI. It’s not right! The Courts need to step in and hold them accountable for the UNCONSTITUTIONAL raid of President Trump’s home!!"
How do you plan to bridge the political divide to work with legislators?
Jackson voted “nay” on every key piece of legislation introduced by a Democrat in 2021, according to Ballotpedia.org.
Those bills, all of which were passed by the House, included: