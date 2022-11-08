Flower Mound Republican Tan Parker is on track to secure former Senator Jane Nelson’s seat in State Senate District 12 following early voting results released Tuesday. Parker has 74,900 votes to Ly’s 44,649 as of just after polls closed.
Parker, who represents District 63 in the Texas House, is running against first-time Democratic candidate Francine Ly to fill the seat following Nelson’s retirement. Nelson was the highest-ranking Republican in the chamber and represented District 12 for 28 years before announcing her retirement last July.
Ly, an Irving paralegal, campaigned on working-class values and the need for new leadership, while Parker emphasized core conservative values of addressing federal overreach, immigration and public safety during his campaign.
Parker won his party’s primary nomination by 75% against Carrollton business owner Chris Russell, while Ly won the Democratic Party nomination by 67% over Lantana Realtor Ferdinand Mongo.
The district was reshaped in last year’s redistricting and now includes small parts of northern Dallas and Tarrant counties, parts of western Denton County and all of Wise County. It previously represented residents in southern Denton County and parts of northern Tarrant County.
Nearly 5.5 million of 17.7 million registered Texans cast their ballot during early voting this year, down from the unusually high 53% turnout in 2018. Just over 218,000 Denton County residents voted during the 12-day early voting period, which ended Nov. 4.
This report will be updated as results come in.
