Flower Mound Republican Tan Parker is on track to secure former Senator Jane Nelson’s seat in State Senate District 12 following early voting results released Tuesday. Parker has 74,900 votes to Ly’s 44,649 as of just after polls closed.

Tan Parker

Tan Parker won the Republican primary in the race for Texas Senate District 12 on March 1, 2022.
Ly

Francine Ly won the Democratic primary in the race for Texas Senate District 12 on March 1, 2022.

