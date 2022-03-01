Parker joined the race with a raft of legislative experience behind him, including a dogged campaign, to get his fellow house members to focus on the Texas power grid since 2015. In 2021, Parker said he carried and passed the Texas Lonestar Infrastructure Protection Act, which was all about addressing vulnerabilities critical to infrastructure, including the electric grid and critical water systems. In the final but unofficial count, Parker claimed 75% of the vote to Russell’s 25% in Denton County.
Ly bested her sole Democratic opponent, Mongo, an immigrant from Cameroon and a realtor who lives in Lantana. In the final but unofficial tally, Ly won 67% of the vote to Mongo’s 33% in Denton County.
Ly didn’t respond to repeated requests from the Denton Record-Chronicle for a pre-election profile, but her campaign website describes Ly as an immigrant from Cambodia who grew up in Dallas and graduated from the Texas public school system. The mother of four earned a paralegal certification from a North Texas community college and later earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies. Ly’s campaign message that elected officials have failed working Texas families resonated with Democratic voters.
District 12 was drastically reshaped during the state Legislature’s recent redistricting efforts. While Nelson was in the legislature, the district spanned southern Denton County and sections of northwest and northeast Tarrant County.
The winner of the general election in November will take over a District 12 that cuts through small portions of northern Dallas and Tarrant counties up through the western half of Denton County, including much of the Lake Cities around Lewisville Lake, and all of Wise County.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.