First-time state Senate candidate and Irving Democrat Francine Ly is facing off against Flower Mound Republican Tan Parker, who currently represents District 63 in the Texas House, in the Senate District 12 race on the ballot this November. Former Sen. Jane Nelson held the seat for 28 years and became the highest-ranking Republican in the chamber before announcing last July that she would retire.
Ly won the Democratic Party nomination over opponent Ferdinand Mongo, a Lantana Realtor, in March by 67%, while Parker bested Carrollton business owner Chris Russell by 75% in the Republican primary.
District 12 was reshaped by last year’s redistricting. While the district previously included southern Denton County and parts of northern Tarrant County, it now includes small parts of northern Dallas and Tarrant counties, parts of western Denton County and all of Wise County.
Ly raised $37,326 in contributions between July 1 and Sept. 29 and spent $27,857, according to the most recent campaign finance report filed with the Texas Ethics Commission. Her campaign maintained $17,819 in contributions as of Oct. 11.
Parker raised $122,649 and recorded $131,889 in expenditures for the same period, maintaining $412,779 in contributions on Oct. 11.
The Denton Record-Chronicle caught up with the candidates last week to ask them a few questions ahead of early voting, which begins Oct. 24. Their responses are included below in alphabetical order and have been edited lightly for brevity and clarity.
Francine Ly
Age: 51
Born in: Cambodia
City of residence: Irving
Professional experience: Background as a paralegal and certified court monitor; currently serve as the court coordinator for 134th District Court
Education: Bachelor’s in legal studies from Kaplan University, now Purdue Global, in 2007
Online: francinelyforsenate and on Facebook
What would be your top legislative priorities, if elected?
Making sure that we have reliable energy and protecting the grid, keeping our children safe, promoting education and combatting climate change.
As a nation, we are incredibly divided politically. How do you plan to prioritize solutions that promote a better way of life for all Texans?
I will always reach across the aisle and extend a hand to get things done for my district, regardless of party.
Books in K-12 classrooms and libraries have become a divisive issue for Texas parents, with some advocating for restrictions based on content and others citing the importance of diverse perspectives in literature. Do you think lawmakers should have a say in these issues and if so, what would your approach to the issues be?
Keeping politics out of the classroom is important and I will always defend our children’s right to a quality education with access to books that inform us of our nation’s history. Any decision regarding schools should also involve a diverse pool of educators, just like you have to include professional engineers if you want to build a bridge, otherwise how safe or sturdy would that bridge be? It’s very divided right now, and I would definitely turn to educators to help tackle this.
Tan Parker
Age: 51
Born in: Pittsburgh
City of residence: Flower Mound
Professional experience: Interned for C. Boyden Gray, worked for former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Tex Lazar; worked in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; worked for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.; worked as an executive with Computer Sciences Corp.; executive vice president of a software company before becoming an entrepreneur and launching Applied Business Services in 2009
Education: Bachelor of Arts in political philosophy from the University of Dallas in 1993, Master of Science in economics from the London School of Economics in 1994
Online: tanparker.com and Tan Parker on Facebook
What would be your top legislative priorities, if elected?
The first one for me, if elected, is to push back on the federal government overreach in the fight for fiscally responsible spending to safeguard the Texas economy. I think about the inflationary environment right now, that is such a challenge for so many working families here in Texas, and that's an enormous tax on the people. Another example of that federal government overreach to push back on are these ridiculous decisions where we buy oil from countries that harbor ill will towards Americans. Why are we engaged in working with trying to buy oil from Venezuela, when we can be creating more resources right here in Texas that would enable us to be able to bring down the price of the pump? So, safeguarding the Texas economy, and pushing back on the overreach is very important. Number two for me would be public safety and supporting law enforcement by respecting those that serve in those roles, and by funding the police as a top priority. You’ve got to secure the border — you cannot have a porous border and be truly a safe Texas, so they go hand-in-hand. Number three would be increasing transparency around the appraisal process and taking half or more of the projected surplus and putting it into property tax relief. For me, number four would be infrastructure investment, which means investing in education, roads, our water systems, strengthening infrastructure, like broadband, and investing in our grid.
As a nation, we are incredibly divided politically. How do you plan to prioritize solutions that promote a better way of life for all Texans?
I discovered long ago, that any group of people is most successful when they stand as one, rather than divided. During my time as chairman of the House Republican Caucus for many years, I was well respected by my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. I always worked hard to maintain my very strong and passionate conservative beliefs and ideals, but I always felt it was very important that we work for the common good for the benefit of all Texans and therefore, to work across the aisle, when appropriate. The work I've done for this great state has been a tremendous honor. It's been a purposeful calling for me, and I believe that Texans deserve results, not rhetoric. When I think about where we are, as a nation, it really just drives home for me the fact that we as a people must accept one another, in spite of our differences, and we must agree to disagree without demonizing one another. I really believe that we've got to do that and strive to foster civility where possible for the good of our citizens and for the future longevity and health of the nation.
Books in K-12 classrooms and libraries have become a divisive issue for Texas parents, with some advocating for restrictions based on content and others citing the importance of diverse perspectives in literature. Do you think lawmakers should have a say in these issues and if so, what would your approach to the issues be?
I think legislators should definitely play a role and have a voice. The role of the legislature, as I see it, is to safeguard a parent's right to be fully aware of what their children are being taught and being able to read. I also believe that the state must take appropriate action when it comes to setting the standard for educational content much like what we accomplished in 2021 when we banned the teaching of critical race theory. It's just vitally important that we put the parents at the top of the pyramid with regard to what our babies are being taught and what they're being exposed to. It's appropriate for us to have age-appropriate content and I do not want to see this sexually explicit content being pushed down on our kids. It's wrong, and it needs to stop and that’s what the legislature needs to set a standard around.