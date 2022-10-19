Early voting, 2022 primaries
First-time state Senate candidate and Irving Democrat Francine Ly is facing off against Flower Mound Republican Tan Parker, who currently represents District 63 in the Texas House, in the Senate District 12 race on the ballot this November. Former Sen. Jane Nelson held the seat for 28 years and became the highest-ranking Republican in the chamber before announcing last July that she would retire.

Ly won the Democratic Party nomination over opponent Ferdinand Mongo, a Lantana Realtor, in March by 67%, while Parker bested Carrollton business owner Chris Russell by 75% in the Republican primary.

