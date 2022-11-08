This story was updated with additional voting data at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 9.
After taking the lead for most of the night, Flower Mound Republican Tan Parker declared victory in the race for State Senate District 12. Parker had 102,449 uncanvassed votes to Francine Ly’s 59,984 as of late Tuesday with 90% of precincts reporting.
In a statement, Parker said:
“Over the past 16 months, Texans across the 12th Senate District — from Wise County and Tarrant County to Dallas and my home county of Denton — joined our campaign to keep Texas strong.
“Together, we've shown everyone that this district we love represents strength in our great state.”
Parker, who represents District 63 in the Texas House, ran against first-time Democratic candidate Ly to fill the seat following former District 12 State Sen. Jane Nelson’s retirement. Nelson was the highest-ranking Republican in the chamber and represented District 12 for 28 years before announcing her retirement last July.
Ly, an Irving paralegal, campaigned on working-class values and the need for new leadership, while Parker emphasized core conservative values of addressing federal overreach, immigration and public safety during his campaign.
Parker won his party’s primary nomination by 75% against Carrollton business owner Chris Russell, while Ly won the Democratic Party nomination by 67% over Lantana Realtor Ferdinand Mongo.
The district was reshaped in last year’s redistricting and now includes small parts of northern Dallas and Tarrant counties, parts of western Denton County and all of Wise County. It previously represented residents in southern Denton County and parts of northern Tarrant County.
Nearly 5.5 million of 17.7 million registered Texans cast their ballot during early voting this year, down from the unusually high 53% turnout in 2018. Just over 218,000 Denton County residents voted during the 12-day early voting period, which ended Nov. 4.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.