This story was updated with additional voting data at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 9. 

After taking the lead for most of the night, Flower Mound Republican Tan Parker declared victory in the race for State Senate District 12. Parker had 102,449 uncanvassed votes to Francine Ly’s 59,984 as of late Tuesday with 90% of precincts reporting.

Tan Parker

Tan Parker won the Republican primary in the race for Texas Senate District 12 on March 1, 2022.
Ly

Francine Ly won the Democratic primary in the race for Texas Senate District 12 on March 1, 2022.

