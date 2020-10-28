Some candidates for Denton City Council have received tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from out-of-town donors — many of them representing real estate interests.
The top recipient, mayoral candidate Gerard Hudspeth, garnered $16,860 during the latest filing period, Sept. 25 to Oct. 24. Of that, $13,000 came from donors who do not live in Denton, including $5,000 from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas and $3,000 from the Home Builders Association of Greater Dallas.
Hudspeth, a litigation consultant and the District 1 incumbent and mayor pro tem, had not returned messages seeking comment by late Wednesday.
In all, he has raised almost $66,000 this year for all reporting periods combined. And the Texas Real Estate Association has contributed $5,000 to his campaign.
His primary opponent, Keely Briggs, the District 2 incumbent and a community volunteer, received $3,835 in contributions during the latest filing period. But only $75 is from donors who do not live in Denton. She also did not return a message seeking comment by late Wednesday.
The third candidate for mayor, delivery driver Michael Mitchell, reported no contributions from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24.
In the Place 5 race, land developer Rick Baria received $13,645 in contributions over the same period, including $11,400 from out-of-town donors. He faces incumbent Deb Armintor, a University of North Texas professor.
“I do think, though, in Denton — and this is just my opinion — we’ve got all worked up about a lot of this, and part of it is that developers are looked at as raping the forest,” Baria said. “That’s not true. It’s BS.”
Baria also said he doesn’t know most of the out-of-town donors who have contributed to his campaign.
“I certainly think that people are right to wonder about that,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there’s enough money to buy me. I’ve walked away from jobs that paid more than [what I’ve received in campaign contributions] and walked away. I’ve been fired four or five times. If your opponent has been giving people all kind of grief ... they’re going to give money to the challenger just so the message will be heard. That is the reason I figured I got the money.”
He’s talking, of course, about Armintor. During the latest filing period, she raised $6,010. Nearly all of that, $5,898, is from donors who do not live in Denton. She received $5,000 from The Action PAC of San Francisco and $800 from the Working Families Party National PAC, based in New York, on an in-kind contribution for phone banking.
“I think the people of Denton can see through all that,” she said. “I think we can expect to see these out-of-town donors, some from other states, come before City Council in the future asking for special-use permits, zoning changes, petitions to weaken dedicated environmentally sensitive areas and for special favors and exemptions for non-affordable development projects that raze our urban forests and threaten to turn Denton into another Frisco.”
Armintor has been at the center of a smear campaign during this election, with postcards and signs that call her “dangerous,” list her cellphone number, edit photos to put her face behind bars and use her Facebook photos to mock her without disclosing who or what organization is paying for the materials — a violation of Chapter 259 of the Texas Election Code.
And in Place 6, minister Jim Mann has raised $17,070, of which $10,875 is from donors who do not live in Denton. That includes $2,000 from the Texas Association of Realtors for the latest filing period. He also received $1,000 from the Dallas Builders Association PAC and $1,500 from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas. During the filing period between Jan. 1 and July 15, Mann received $4,000 from the Texas Association of Realtors.
Political action committees “are voluntarily associations of people who support issues that are dear to them,” Mann said. “It should come as no surprise that real estate political action committees should take interest in my race for City Council. My opponent voted to decrease the market value of 7,500 pieces of property located within 1,500 feet of gas wells and voted to deny owners the opportunity to learn the impact of that action on their property.”
Those figures for Mann compare to $1,140 for incumbent Paul Meltzer, a retired product developer whose out-of-town donations from Sept. 24 to Oct. 25 are $250.
“He’s got a very specific position on social issues,” Meltzer said of Mann. “That is really his focus, and I don’t think he really cares that much about other issues. I’m not so concerned about the money coming from in the community or outside the community. What concerns me is the large, special-interest PAC contributions. If you take thousands of dollars from big special interests and they call and say they want to talk to you, do you take that meeting? I could very easily and stick to my position and say I’m willing to take all the time we need in open session, but I don’t want people to wonder what was said behind closed doors.”
Much of Meltzer’s out-of-town contributions are from a Minnesota resident.
“I looked her up on Facebook and didn’t recognize her,” he said. “I saw that she has a cousin who lives in Carrollton. She said that she grew up in Denton and went to school with Jim Mann and didn’t want to see him win.”
The candidates said they have not turned down donations. However, Meltzer said the Denton Firefighters Association PAC contributed $500 to his campaign. In turn, he endorsed the check and turned it over to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.