The time to file for candidacy in Denton’s May election closed Friday evening. Only a couple of new filings have appeared since the Denton Record-Chronicle’s late January report on candidates who will be seeking a seat on the City Council.
On the council, Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 are up for election.
The two new filings are from Stephen Paul "Bub" Dillenberg for District 3 and Stephanie Neuharth for District 4. Dillenberg filed on Feb. 16 and qualified on Feb. 17, while Neuharth filed on Feb. 15 and qualified the same day, according to Denton's voting webpage.
Other races include District 1, where incumbent Vicki Byrd will be facing opponent Birdia Johnson, a former council member, and District 2, where Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck goes unchallenged this election season.
The last day to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6.
In District 3, Dillenberg will be facing off against former at-large Place 6 council member Paul Meltzer, who sought and lost the mayoral election in May 2022, and incumbent Jesse Davis, who is facing a recall vote while also seeking reelection.
District 3 covers the city's west side and part of the central part of Denton.
A former high school science and Spanish teacher, Dillenberg said he also chased professional golf during the summers. He began political activism in 2019 — until he became disillusioned, he said, when he realized his efforts “had no immediate tangible effect."
Dillenberg also told the Record-Chronicle that people are ready for “real change, not the Obama variety that relies on deception and actually makes things worse for the average American."
"Our local leadership(s) and government in general were designed to be responsive to the will of our people,” Dillengberg said. “They were given authority to defy a tyrant, not to become one. But, instead of serving the people of Denton, they are only serving themselves at our expense, with reckless abandon for our well-being.
“To the extent a city of 140,000 should have a voice, if I'm elected we will listen to it, and we will sue for peace of mind and peace in general. In restoring responsible oversight to public agencies, we have an opportunity for real change this year, and I think the people of Denton are as ready to see that as I am."
The District 4 seat has been open since council member Alison Maguire was recalled in November. District 4 covers the southern part of Denton.
Neuharth will be facing off against longtime Justice of the Peace Joe Holland and Donald Thornton, a member of the Denton Chief of Police Advisory Board.
"I wanted a voice who would work to lower taxes, prioritize community safety through growing our police and firefighters," Neuharth said Monday. "I wanted a voice to collaborate through building relationships. I recognize that I could be that voice to represent this community."
On her campaign website, Neuharth describes herself as a mother of three and an Air Force spouse who is a licensed account manager and audit liaison.
Neuharth moved with her husband, Richard, to Denton in 2018 and says on her website that it was the first place that felt like home, a place where they wanted to raise her family and grow her business.
“I've seen Denton’s growth potential," Neuharth says on her website. "I understand the necessity of allowing the city to grow, but my heart is also drawn to keeping Denton a place where my children want to stay. This means reviewing each project and having them make sense for our District.”
