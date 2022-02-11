Early voting begins Monday for the March 1 primaries, which also means absentee ballots are due back to elections workers within the week.
Denton County voters will have two weeks to cast their ballots at one of the county’s 36 polling sites ahead of the March 1 primary elections.
For the first time, the Denton County Elections Administration is livestreaming camera feeds from the hallway outside its tabulation room, records storage room and inside the tabulation room, in accordance with the recently passed Senate Bill 1.
Another legislative change, the increased authority of poll watchers, is in effect for this election cycle.
Frank Phillips, the county’s elections administrator, said those changes were of relatively minor impact on the local level.
Local voters will be able to select the candidates they most want to represent them in the November general election. Candidates for the Denton County Commissioners Court, Judicial District 367, Texas House of Representatives, Texas Senate and U.S. Congress are in contested races this time around.
Phillips estimated the number of absentee ballot applications was on par with a normal year.
“I would say the quantity is probably pretty normal, certainly less than in 2020, but we are rejecting more than we have in the past,” he said Friday morning.
He said 11.2% of applications had been rejected by Thursday evening, but it wasn’t yet clear how many of those applicants had later reapplied and been accepted.
Phillips said he wants to go back with staffers after the election and determine how many applicants were rejected but then later were accepted after another attempt.
He said the Denton County Elections Administration hadn’t tracked the rejection rate in past years, but he estimated the rejection rate during a normal year would be closer to 1% to 2%.
One of the most common reasons for rejection by Friday morning was people not providing either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Leaving off those identification numbers could mean elections workers can’t verify the application as required by state law.
A few hundred people hadn’t selected a political party in their absentee ballot application. Phillips said the state elections code allows people who don’t select a party to receive a general election ballot but not a primary ballot.
“Just to make sure they did that on purpose or not, when we get one like that, we send them a courtesy letter,” he said.
Right at 2,137 Democratic voters and 1,995 Republican voters across the county had applied for absentee ballots by the close of day Thursday. Only 296 people had not selected either party.
Another cause of rejection — which has since declined — came from people submitting their applications on older state forms.
Phillips had one major piece of advice for voters looking ahead to early voting: “If you’re returning a mail ballot, please make sure on that envelope that you return your ballot on that you write down either your [driver’s license number] or your Social.”
Only one of the two numbers is required, but providing both increases the odds of your ballot being quickly processed.
Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received — not merely postmarked — by elections workers by Feb. 18.
Completed ballots are then due no later than 7 p.m. March 1 if they are not postmarked. The deadline for postmarked ballots is 5 p.m. March 3.
Phillips said voters worried about slow mail delivery times can drop applications and ballots off at the Denton County Elections Administration building at 701 Kimberly Drive in Denton.
Unlike voting on election day, voters will be able to cast their ballots at any local polling site regardless of which precinct they live in. Denton County is on track to possibly have all polling sites open to all voters by the November election, but not before then.
Polling sites will be open to voters during the following dates and times:
- Feb. 14-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 22-25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More information about absentee voting eligibility and procedures can be found on the elections administration’s website.
Election day is March 1 for the primaries. Any necessary runoff races will be held on May 24, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.