With five days remaining in early voting for Denton City Council runoffs, more than 5,400 ballots have been cast.
Most of those (4,104) are for citywide races — mayoral and at-large Place 6. The others (1,354) are in District 2.
In the mayoral runoff, District 2 council member Keely Briggs, a community volunteer, faces litigation consultant Gerard Hudspeth, who left the council on Nov. 17 after Birdia Johnson was sworn into District 1 after defeating George Ferrie Jr. Chris Watts remains in the mayor’s office until that runoff is decided on election day, Dec. 8.
In District 2, Ronnie Anderson, an administrator, and retiree Connie Baker are in the runoff for Briggs’ seat.
Retired product developer Paul Meltzer, in his first term on the council, faces pastor Jim Mann for the at-large Place 6 seat.
Election day for Denton and other municipal runoffs is Dec. 8.
Then on Dec. 9, early voting begins in the state Senate District 30 runoff between state Rep. Drew Springer, a businessman who represents Texas House District 68, and Shelley Luther, a Denton County resident who gained fame after being jailed for defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders by opening her Dallas salon during the pandemic. Election day for that election is Dec. 19.
Information on voting, including voters’ designated precincts, can be found at votedenton.com.