Update

Updated at 10:15 p.m. with complete but unofficial results.

District 3 voters sent a clear message to their Denton City Council representative Jesse Davis on Saturday night when they not only voted to recall him, but also voted to replace him with former at-large council member Paul Meltzer.

Meltzer received nearly 70% of the vote while 51% of voters voted to recall Davis on May 6.

