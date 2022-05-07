With all 238 precincts reporting Saturday night, political newcomer Brandon Chase McGee and former mayor Chris Watts have won their respective races for Denton City Council Place 5 and Place 6.
Place 5
Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, all precincts were reporting election results, which are final but unofficial. McGee, a truck driver running his first campaign for Denton council, garnered 54.1% of the vote to Daniel Clanton’s 45.9%. A total of 14,862 votes were cast in the election.
Clanton, a delivery manager, had experience running for the council, having come up short in two previous campaigns.
“I want to let everyone who voted for me know I am so thankful for their trust and their support,” McGee said. “This election was about regular working people in Denton coming together and making a difference. … I look forward to doing the people’s work and nothing else.”
McGee said some of his biggest priorities include getting to know the other members of council so they can work together effectively, as well as getting into the budget to make sure the city is responsibly using tax dollars. He added he was thankful to run alongside Place 6 candidate Amber Briggle and mayoral candidate Paul Meltzer, who lost their races.
“Denton has the best residents in the entire state of Texas,” McGee said. “This is by far the honor of my life, and I’m up to the challenge.”
Clanton thanked all of his supporters and donors and said he’ll continue to work with local groups and organizations. He also thanked McGee for a “good race.”
“I hope he does well in the position and that he’s able to guide the city through,” Clanton said.
Place 5, like the other two Denton City Council spots up for election, is decided by all Denton voters. Place 5 and Place 6 are considered at-large seats, meaning there are no restrictions for voters; any registered voters in Denton can cast ballots in those elections, just as in the mayoral election.
As it relates to candidates, though, Place 5 can be held only by somebody who has lived in either City Council District 1 or District 2 for at least one year. Deb Armintor, who currently holds the Place 5 seat, announced in November she wouldn’t be seeking reelection.
Place 6
With the final but unofficial results in, Chris Watts defeated Amber Briggle with 51.5% of the vote to her 48.5%. A total of 15,466 votes were cast in the election.
Watts was Denton’s mayor prior to Gerard Hudspeth, having served three full terms before hitting his term limit in 2020. Briggle, a local business owner, hasn’t served on the council before, but she’s been active in Denton politics for years and previously served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I’m just humbled the community has chosen me to serve them again in a different capacity, and will take that to heart,” Watts said.
Watts said some of his top priorities include robust economic development, addressing affordable housing and working on a sustainable approach to homelessness.
“We just have to maintain the great work we do with core services, and keeping the tax rate at a way where people can afford to be in their homes,” Watts said.
Briggle could not be reached for comment Saturday night.
Place 6, an at-large seat like Place 5, is being vacated by Meltzer as part of his mayoral bid. It can be held only by someone who has lived in either City Council District 3 or District 4 for at least one year.