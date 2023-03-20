Generic voting sign
Students at the University of North Texas officially have a polling location for the May 6 election.

The Denton Wesley Foundation, which is located on campus, will be officially available for early voting and on election day, according to the Denton County Elections Administration's official list of polling locations. The city of Denton shared the information in its Friday staff report.

Voting locations: May 6, 2023, general and special elections

Election day for joint, general and special elections is Saturday, May 6. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. On election day, voters must go to their designated precinct to cast their ballot. For more information, visit www.votedenton.gov

Precincts Location
2069, 2070, 4163, 1066, 2067 Denton ISD Sisk Service Center, 230 N. Mayhill Road
4165, 4174, 4175 Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
4166, 4167, 1065, 4168 Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
1007, 1056, 1057, 1061, 1062, 1063, 1064 North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1058, 1060, 1059 North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive
4171, 4169, 4170, 4172, 4173, 4187 Denton Wesley Foundation, 1501 Maple St.
4176, 4161, 4162, 4164, 4179, 4180, 4181 South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane
4177, 4178 Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St.
4189 Krum ISD Administration Building, 1200 Bobcat Blvd.
4193 Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St.
4197, 4183 Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. E.
4182 Harpool Middle Schoo, 9601 Stacee Lane
4184 Denton Fire Station 7, 4201 Vintage Blvd.
4185, 4186 Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

