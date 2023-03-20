Students at the University of North Texas officially have a polling location for the May 6 election.
The Denton Wesley Foundation, which is located on campus, will be officially available for early voting and on election day, according to the Denton County Elections Administration's official list of polling locations. The city of Denton shared the information in its Friday staff report.
Texas Woman's University will also have voting on campus, inside Hubbard Hall.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2.
Election day voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6.
Early voting will take place April 24-May 2 in the May 6 joint, general and special election…
Voting locations: May 6, 2023, general and special elections
Election day for joint, general and special elections is Saturday, May 6. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. On election day, voters must go to their designated precinct to cast their ballot. For more information, visit www.votedenton.gov.
Precincts
Location
2069, 2070, 4163, 1066, 2067
Denton ISD Sisk Service Center, 230 N. Mayhill Road
4165, 4174, 4175
Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
4166, 4167, 1065, 4168
Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
1007, 1056, 1057, 1061, 1062, 1063, 1064
North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1058, 1060, 1059
North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive