Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 8:11 pm
People listen to candidates speak during an election forum at the Stephens Administration Building on April 19, 2022.
With the May 6 election closing in, several candidate forums will be hosted before election day, when the community can meet and hear from who's running to represent them in the local government.
Candidate forums include candidates for the Denton City Council and the Denton Independent School District board of trustees.
Denton City Council Candidate Forum, hosted by Denia Neighborhood Association
Where: Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St.
When: Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Denton County Brewing Company, 200 E. McKinney St.
When: Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m.
City Council Candidate Forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Denton
Where: Denton City Hall Council Chambers, 215 E. McKinney St.
When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.
Candidate schedule for the forums includes Birdia Johnson and Vicki Byrd for District 1, Brian Beck for District 2, and Paul Meltzer and Jesse Davis for District 3.
Denton ISD Candidate Forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Denton
Where: Denton ISD Dennis E. Stephens Central Services Building, 1307 N. Locust St.
When: Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m.
The League of Women Voters of Denton will host a Denton ISD Candidates Forum. Candidates who will attend include Dr. Patsy Sosa-Sanchez for Place 7 and Lori Tays for Place 6 of the board of trustees.
This list will be updated as more community-hosted candidate forums are scheduled.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
