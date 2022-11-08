Denton City Council member Alison Maguire — who was facing a recall election on Tuesday — volunteers to guide voters to the correct voting location for their precinct on Election Day at the Denton Wesley Foundation on the University of North Texas campus.
Tuesday night, Denton voters in District 4 voted to recall Denton City Council member Alison Maguire, despite her ongoing lawsuit that argues only the constituents who elected her to a two-year term could recall her.
At 11 p.m., with all precincts reporting, 64% of the votes — or 8,669 — were in favor of recalling Maguire, with 36% — 4,887 votes — in opposition.
Maguire declined to comment Tuesday evening.
"She feels obligated and desires to represent the constituents who elected her for her full two-year term," Maguire's attorney Richard Gladden said Tuesday evening.
Gladden said the City Council will be certifying the results of the recall election within a couple of weeks but claimed that while council's hands were tied when it came time to schedule Tuesday's election — due to the city charter — that isn't the case when it comes to the certification.
"They should follow their duties under the city charter and not certify the results of an illegal election and allow the final decision to be determined by a court," Gladden said.
Gladden figured the appellate court would rule on the lawsuit that he filed earlier this year to stop the recall election, arguing that only Denton voters who voted for Maguire — before redistricting had the district's lines redrawn — could recall her. The trial court disagreed and allowed the election to move forward. Gladden appealed.
A majority of voting council members, Gladden pointed out, are needed to certify the results of the recall election. He said he believes they won't have a majority to certify it. A lawsuit could be filed to force council to certify the recall election.
Gladden said it could be months before this issue is resolved.
A popular meme Maguire posted on Martin Luther King Jr. Day led Maguire's new constituents in Robson Ranch to start a petition to recall her. A former council member, Don Duff, started the petition, which received enough signatures to get it certified by the city secretary and the recall election placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Duff told the Denton Record-Chronicle that he had told Maguire when the city went to redraw district lines in 2021 and moved Robson Ranch out of their elected representative Jesse Davis’ District 3 that they would recall Maguire and remove her from office.
On Tuesday night, Duff's promise came true.
