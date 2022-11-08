Alison Maguire voter shuttle

Denton City Council member Alison Maguire — who was facing a recall election on Tuesday — volunteers to guide voters to the correct voting location for their precinct on Election Day at the Denton Wesley Foundation on the University of North Texas campus.

Tuesday night, Denton voters in District 4 voted to recall Denton City Council member Alison Maguire, despite her ongoing lawsuit that argues only the constituents who elected her to a two-year term could recall her.

At 11 p.m., with all precincts reporting, 64% of the votes — or 8,669 — were in favor of recalling Maguire, with 36% — 4,887 votes — in opposition.

