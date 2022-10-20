Incumbent Republican Juli Luke and Democrat Angela Brewer are on the ballot this election season for Denton County Clerk. The office maintains death, birth, marriage and real estate property records in Denton County. The county clerk is also responsible for staffing the lower courts, overseeing the law library and court collections and recording minutes for the county commissioners court meetings.
Luke assumed office in 2015 and is seeking another four years in the position before her current term is set to expire Dec. 31. Brewer, a professor in the University of North Texas’ communication studies department, is running for the first time.
The Denton Record-Chronicle caught up with both candidates ahead of early voting, which begins Oct. 24. Their responses are included below in alphabetical order and have been edited lightly for brevity and clarity.
Angela Brewer
Age: 48
Born in: Dallas
Education: Graduated from Denton High School; received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in communication studies, from the University of North Texas
Professional experience: Worked on several political campaigns throughout Texas, and later as a director of programs at the Girl Scout Cross Timbers Council while in graduate school. Taught for a high school leadership program and as an adjunct professor in Dallas-Fort Worth before moving to Haiti to teach high school. Currently teach in the communication studies department at UNT.
Website: angelafortexas.com
Why are you running for county clerk?
It's a really interesting position, because it's not a policymaking position, so it's really different for politics. I think it's important to give voters a choice. We have kind of a long history in our county of only having one candidate in a lot of our county-wide races, and I just wanted to give folks a choice. I've got into the race, because I think we need more diversity in our county government — we need to welcome more voices to the table and start changing things up.
What would your top priority as clerk be, if elected?
The county clerk position is about managing a lot of documents, so I think the biggest concern we have moving forward is the growth in Denton County and making sure that the office is prepared and equipped to handle the coming growth over the next decade. So, looking forward to make sure that we're projecting for that growth in the budgeting cycles, making sure that the county clerk's office is fully staffed and is training and evaluating their staff correctly. Making sure that the technology stays on the cutting edge and that we really stay on top of things as we experience this big growth that's coming towards us.
Fees are still required to obtain copies of court records, and members of the public must travel to the courthouse to view full records. Do you believe our current court records management system needs improvement? Why or why not?
I think accessibility is definitely an issue. Getting here from Carrolton or far west Plano that falls in the county, it can be a real challenge to make it to the city of Denton to access those types of records. I’ve thought a lot about, first of all, visiting with other county clerks in larger counties to find out best practices and good strategies for making records most accessible. Then possibly looking into putting together a mobile unit that you can drive around the county and have almost like outposts at different times during the month in some of the further away areas of our county so that we start accommodating that accessibility issue for folks. Often people need these kinds of documents when they're going through very stressful times in their lives — they need to access a death certificate or a marriage license for someone who has passed away, or land documents concerning land or property. At the time that a family member has passed away, they don’t need the burden of having to spend half the day having to drive to Denton to try and get the documents they need to proceed with executing a will or something. So I really am interested in finding ways to make county government more accessible to people in those further areas of our county who have a hard time accessing the county seat.
Juli Luke
Age: 53
Born in: Columbus, Indiana
Education: Attended Fullerton College, 1987-89
Professional experience: Deputy clerk and later senior clerk in county clerk’s office, 2005-2014; county clerk, 2015-present
Website: facebook.com/julilukeforcountyclerk
Why are you running for county clerk?
We’ve accomplished a lot but we still have a lot to do. One of the projects that we’re initiating for the first and second quarter of next year is, I think, a better program where we’ll enlist local businesses to offer discounts. So when people come in to record [a veteran's condition of discharge, or DD214], we’ll issue them ID cards. We're going to get with these local businesses that come in and record the DBAs — they're “doing businesses as” assumed names — and, you know, it's just kind of a win-win. It will promote the businesses, we’ll have a link to all of the participating businesses on our website, and the veterans can go there and get a discount on their services.
What would your top priority as clerk be, if elected?
We want to continue to streamline the court processes. We’re currently working on juvenile and probate. There may not be a noticeable difference to the public but it is more of an in-house process between the courts, clerk and the sheriff’s office for the purpose of serving citations and such.
Fees are still required to obtain copies of court records, and members of the public must travel to the courthouse to view full records. Do you believe our current court records management system needs improvement? Why or why not?
I would like for all of our county clerk court records to be online. There is a new portal that we’re working on so that we can make those available to the public at no charge. In the meantime, we can also email records at no charge if we have easy access to them.