Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Monday, Oct. 24.

Incumbent Republican Juli Luke and Democrat Angela Brewer are on the ballot this election season for Denton County Clerk. The office maintains death, birth, marriage and real estate property records in Denton County. The county clerk is also responsible for staffing the lower courts, overseeing the law library and court collections and recording minutes for the county commissioners court meetings.

Luke assumed office in 2015 and is seeking another four years in the position before her current term is set to expire Dec. 31. Brewer, a professor in the University of North Texas’ communication studies department, is running for the first time.

