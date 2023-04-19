Longtime candidate Lindsey Rayl takes on longtime incumbent Bill Heidemann in the May 6 election for Corinth mayor.
Heidemann, Corinth's current mayor, first took office in May 2015. Heidemann is a Vietnam War veteran, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps and on the first amphibious landing in Vietnam in March 1965. Also a retired business manager, Heidemann's goal is promoting innovation while preserving the quality of life for residents, according to the city website.
Looking to take his place is a woman familiar to Corinth politics and the mayoral candidacy. Rayl, an administrative staffer at Grace Counseling Center, has previously campaigned for seats on the City Council. She also ran in the May 2021 mayoral election.
Rayl’s focus is on updating infrastructure and keeping homeowners’ interests at heart.
The Denton Record-Chronicle sent both candidates the same set of questions. Their responses, which have been edited lightly for clarity and style, but not content, are shared here.
Bill Heidemann
Age: 79
Birthplace: Topeka, Kansas
Education: University of Wisconsin-Stout, 1969
How have you previously served/been involved with the city?
- Served as president of Oakmont homeowners association
- Served as chair of Corinth Economic Development Council
- Appointed to City Council in 2014
- Have served as mayor of Corinth since 2015
- Am currently vice president of North Texas Council of Government
- Serve on the Lake Cities Focus Group
What is your vision for the future of Corinth?
To preserve the quality of life in our community and pursue appropriate economic development to provide the necessary resources to meet our evolving financial needs.
What are some challenges Corinth is facing and how do you plan to address them?
To continue to implement our Vision 2030 Strategic Plan. To increase our sales tax base so that we are not so dependent on property taxes.
Why are you the ideal candidate for mayor?
I believe my track record of what the city of Corinth has accomplished over the last eight years stands as the benchmark for accomplishments. We have the Vision 2030 Strategic Plan in place and therefore there is no secrecy as to where we want to go as a city.
Lindsey Rayl
Age: 28
Birthplace: Texarkana
Education: Bachelor’s in psychology
How have you previously served/been involved with the city?
I have run for several positions in the Corinth local government over the past eight years, every time learning more about the city and the needs of the citizens. I sat on the board of Keep Corinth Beautiful, the board of adjustments and the board of construction appeals for the city of Corinth. On top of these achievements, I have been a citizen of Corinth for 17 years, growing up in this city and going on to buy my home and start a family here.
What is your vision for the future of Corinth?
My vision for the future of the city includes increased citizen involvement, adjustments to the planning and zoning that make more sense for the current layout of Corinth, and a deeper look into how outdated infrastructure on city properties are negatively impacting residential properties.
What are some challenges Corinth is facing and how do you plan to address them?
From the perspective of a citizen who has been keeping an eye on and sometimes involved in the evolution of the city for the past couple of years, the issues that disturb the city most are primarily related to the neglect of infrastructural issues that negatively impact citizen’s properties, the lack of planning when it comes to allowing businesses and apartments to enter into inappropriate residential areas, and stagnation in ideas due to a lack of representatives that bring fresh perspectives while respecting the interests of the homeowners in our growing bedroom town.
Why are you the ideal candidate for mayor?
I believe that I am the ideal candidate to usher Corinth into this new era where we are adding Agora, the shopping district, because I bring new ideas informed by an understanding of the surrounding cities and the needs of the citizens of Corinth. With that being said, I am not afraid to hold strong boundaries in order to prevent Corinth from becoming just another extension of Denton. I want to uphold the cozy little family-oriented vibe that I have always loved. Ultimately, I want my family to feel safe and grow up in the same “small town” atmosphere that I did growing up here.
