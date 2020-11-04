Democrats could see Joe Biden win the presidency — but they would inherit a divided government if they lose their edge in Congress’ lower chamber and lose the Senate, a local professor said Wednesday afternoon.
The Associated Press reported Biden had 264 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win the presidency by Wednesday evening, but results may take a few more days as Pennsylvania still needs to count hundreds of thousands of votes. Elections officials in Nevada said more results will be released Thursday morning.
Parker Hevron, a political science professor at Texas Woman’s University, said Biden could win the presidency with the votes that have yet to be counted.
“Georgia does look kind of like a toss-up,” Hevron said Wednesday afternoon. “But if Georgia doesn’t go for Biden … then the combination of Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada would put Biden over the top. Pennsylvania, where Biden is trailing in, has many mail-in ballots, which should be enough to push him over the top and maybe even larger than a 1% lead.”
Hevron said losses for Democrats in the Senate and a shrinking majority in the House of Representatives would bring forth a period of divided government in the United States through the 2022 midterm election.
Kimi King, a political science professor at the University of North Texas, said Americans should look at the 2020 general election as an election week rather than a single day as votes continue to come in.
“I think the election went more smoothly than perhaps people anticipated,” King said. “By the end of the day, it’s going to depend as these votes roll out. There’s still significant portions [that need to be counted], especially urban areas. And when you say urban, you need to think Democrat and rural Republican. I think the Biden campaign will see good news, [but] the Democrats didn’t necessarily perform as well as they thought they would.”
Sherri Greenberg, a former Texas state representative and current professor at the University of Texas, said she anticipated the election would come down to the battleground states and be a very close race overall. Greenberg also thought the mail-in votes would be significant when they were counted, which saw Biden’s lead in Wisconsin and Michigan swell in his favor on Wednesday morning.
“I think we will see conclusive results on Friday,” Greenberg said. “We also have to see how it goes as far as legal challenges.”
Jeremi Suri, a professor in UT’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, specializes as a historian when it comes to the United States presidency. He had two sets of reactions to how the election was unfolding: one as a scholar and the other as a professor.
“As a scholar, I think Trump’s comments were unprecedented,” Suri said. “No other president has ever advocated not counting legal votes of citizens. He attacked the basis of democracy, the basis of integrity and rule of law. This is an affront to democracy; I’ve written and studied about presidents and I’ve never heard anything like that.”
As a professor, Suri expressed his worries about how the president’s actions may impact his students. He said Trump’s words are not those of a role model and help undo what he and his colleagues are teaching their students.
Although the Trump administration is putting forth legal challenges in the race, King said for him to call this election a fraud wouldn’t play well. She said she doesn’t see Republicans closing ranks behind Trump like they did for George W. Bush in 2000.
“For starters, you have a number of states that are in play, and you have a lot of [state] elections where [results were] what everybody thought they were going to [be],” King said. “If you look at all of that, it’s not clear if anything really changes. So if Trump comes in and says the election was rigged, that it was stolen, then you have a lot of potential races that could be called into question. People won’t buy that.”