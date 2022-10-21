Two Denton County school districts will ask voters to set serious financial goals for their students on Election Day.
Little Elm ISD saw its bond package fail last May, so the bond committee regrouped and brought a revised package back for voter approval.
Ponder ISD, which had a successful bond election in 2021, is asking its voters to pass a tax-ratification to compress its maintenance and operations tax rate, which leaders said will help resolve a nearly $1 million budget deficit. The deficit was caused by the 3% midpoint salary increase for all educators and staff for the 2022-23 year.
Little Elm ISD
Little Elm ISD is a younger school district relative to Denton and Lewisville. But the district is experiencing the same surging growth as its neighboring North Texas school districts — especially districts with campuses along the U.S. 380 corridor.
In May, Little Elm voters said nay to the original bond package, which proposed nearly $400 million in upgrades, new construction and increased security.
“It failed 100%,” said Dan Blackwood, the chair of the bond committee. Voters couldn’t reject part of the bond and pass others, so leaders had to go back to the table to reconsider the package.
“This is essentially that bond with a couple of extras taken away,” Blackwood said. “What we did do is the initial bond that we hadn’t made had three elementary schools, a middle, and an expansion at the high school. What we did with this one is we took off the third elementary school, and we took off the middle school, because we knew that those are going to be the farthest things out that we were going to need.”
The revised bond slashed $109 million from the package.
Blackwood said the bond committee had to revise the package so that the most immediate needs of the district can be met.
“What a lot of people need to understand right now is out of our six elementary schools we have right now, three of them are absolutely above capacity,” said Blackwood, who served on the Little Elm ISD board of trustees for two terms before being tapped for the bond committee. “And the other three are at capacity. So, first and foremost, the absolute thing that will happen is more portable buildings will happen at some campuses. Maybe not all of them right away. But eventually, if we can’t pass a bond today or in the future, then yes, there will be multiple, multiple portable buildings at probably every single elementary campus.”
If the bond fails, the district will eventually have to adjust enrollment at elementary school campuses.
“One of our elementary schools right now has over 900 students, to put that in perspective,” he said. “Our two middle schools always have just over 1,000 students, and we have one elementary school that is 90% of the same size as our middle school.”
Portable buildings mean compromised security, with students leaving them to use the bathroom, go to lunch and music classes.
“It does have concerns for the students,” Blackwood said. “Another aspect is just the plain, simple cost of these buildings. If we were to get a basic building, the minimum it’s going to cost us is just over $300,000. That is to buy it, install it and then run all the electricity and safety and security stuff out through it and everything. That’s just the purchasing part of it.”
Maintenance to portable buildings is an additional, ongoing cost.
The revised bond package did include something new: security updates in the form of additional software for existing camera systems that can detect weapons, and mobile equipment that can detect concealed weapons at entrances and exits.
Ponder ISD tax rate approval
Ponder ISD is asking voters to approve a tax ratification. The ratification would approve a reduction of $0.06 from the 2021-2022 total school district tax rate of $1.40778. The district tax rate adopted by trustees on Aug. 18 is $0.9746.
Because the board approve a maintenance and operations tax rate that exceeds the maximum allowed by state law, voters have to approve it.
The trustees approved a budget for this academic year with a deficit of $911,856, due in part to the midpoint salary increase given to teachers and staff. The voter-approved tax ratification election is one way for the district to reduce the deficit without having to cut programs or lay off staff.
Ponder ISD officials said state law requires the district to compress its maintenance and operations tax rate.
“Because our local property values increased dramatically (approximately 36%) for the coming tax year, significantly outpacing the state benchmarks for property value growth, the state funding formulas require that Ponder ISD’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate must be compressed to the floor value for this rate for this school year ($0.8046 per $100/valuation),” the district said in its overview.