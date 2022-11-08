This story was updated with additional voting data at 11:43 p.m.
Two Denton County school districts put big financial goals in front of voters this campaign.
With 90% of precincts reporting and results unofficial, voters still overwhelmingly favor Little Elm's $280 million bond package. The 65% in favor of the bond and 35% against it.
Little Elm's first bond package failed last May, and the district revised the original package to reflect the most urgent priorities.
The failed bond asked for almost $400 million in upgrades, new buildings and increased security. Early and Election Day voters considered a package that covered construction of just two elementary schools and no new middle school. Bond committee chairman Dan Blackwood said the new schools could be cut from the package because they represented the projects that would be started later.
The bond voters considered for the general election slashed $109 million. Blackwood said if this bond fails, the district will be in a pinch with surging elementary school classes.
“What a lot of people need to understand right now is out of our six elementary schools we have right now, three of them are absolutely above capacity,” Blackwood said in an earlier interview. “And the other three are at capacity. So, first and foremost, the absolute thing that will happen is more portable buildings will happen at some campuses. Maybe not all of them right away. But eventually, if we can’t pass a bond today or in the future, then yes, there will be multiple, multiple portable buildings at probably every single elementary campus.”
With 100% of precincts reporting, voters passes the tax ratification proposal, with 54% casting a ballot for a tax rate compression and 46% voting against it. The percentages haven't changed since early ballots were counted.
Ponder ISD, which had a successful bond election in 2021, asked voters to pass a tax ratification to compress its maintenance and operations tax rate, which leaders said will help resolve a nearly $1 million budget deficit. The deficit was caused by the 3% midpoint salary increase for all educators and staff for the 2022-23 year.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.
