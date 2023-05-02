Our growing city needs experienced leaders who understand our unique community and history. We need policymakers who approach controversy thoughtfully and respectfully. And we need a City Council committed to doing what's best for Denton — not political agendas. This is why I am running for my third and final term on the Denton City Council. You have strongly supported me in past elections, and I will be honored to earn your vote again.

