Our growing city needs experienced leaders who understand our unique community and history. We need policymakers who approach controversy thoughtfully and respectfully. And we need a City Council committed to doing what's best for Denton — not political agendas. This is why I am running for my third and final term on the Denton City Council. You have strongly supported me in past elections, and I will be honored to earn your vote again.
As an Assistant District Attorney and a father, I am especially concerned with public safety and supporting our First Responders. I am proud to be endorsed by both the Denton Fire Fighters Association and the Denton Police Officers Association. I earned their support by focusing on running the City well, rather than headlines. I don’t work for a political party or special interests — I work for you, and every resident of District 3.
Four years ago, your overwhelming support put me to work on the City Council. Two years later, you sent me back in an unopposed election. Today, District 3 has new boundaries and I represent an even more diverse array of neighborhoods. But my commitment to hard work and service remain the same. I will continue to be your voice and champion for:
• First Responders
• Safe, Quality Roads
• Empowered Neighborhoods
• Financial Responsibility
• Strong Community
We achieve the best results when we embrace our differences and craft creative solutions together. I have championed reasoned and prudent decisions that benefit all our citizens. I have weighed all sides of the issues and engaged citizens across our diverse spectrum of perspectives, priorities and personalities. No matter who you are, or what your political leanings may be, this is our city, and I am your voice for a fair and deliberative process.
I am confident that you know my record of service. I trust you will cast your vote based on facts and the love we share for our hometown. And I encourage you to reach out to me directly if you have questions about any City issue, or any vote I've cast as your City Council member. You can reach me at jesse@jessefordenton.com.
