Voters living anywhere in Denton County will soon be casting their ballot for the top spot on the Denton County Commissioners Court, the two options being incumbent Republican Andy Eads and “middle-of-the-road” Fabian Thomas, running as a Democrat. Here's a rundown of the two county judge candidates, including their backgrounds and answers to several questions.
As the head of the Commissioners Court, the Denton County judge is voted in by all of the county's voters, not just voters in a specific precinct. The incumbent is Andy Eads, who's coming off his first term in the seat after succeeding Mary Horn in 2018. Eads had been the Denton County Precinct 4 commissioner since 2007 and won the 2018 election with 57% of the vote against Democrat Diana Leggett.
Eads is being challenged this year by Fabian Thomas, who last ran for the Denton County justice of the peace in Precinct 2 in 2018. He ran then as a Republican, losing in the party primary to eventual victor James DePiazza. Now, Thomas is running as a Democrat.
In an interview this week, Thomas said he “didn't see a lot of support from the Republican base” and from the party in general, so he “decided to go with the Democratic Party this time around.”
“I've voted Republican, I've voted Democrat, and I'm not ashamed to say that,” Thomas said. “I think we all should have one common goal, which is to benefit the country as a whole. … I'm very much level-headed and middle-of-the-road, and that's the way I'll govern.”
Ahead of the election, the Denton Record-Chronicle reviewed several types of public records to build candidate profiles for the two candidates, including campaign finance reports and voter history.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports available from Denton County, Eads has a significant funding advantage, reporting $138,432 maintained by the end of September. Thomas reported no money maintained. From July 1 to Sept. 29, Eads raised $3,200 and spent $4,143, while Thomas raised $1,500 and spent $3,500.
The candidates took time over the past week to answer the same four questions before early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity and length.
Andy Eads
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration from Howard Payne University; Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas
Experience: Over five years in Addison City Manager's office; over five years in real estate; Denton County Precinct 4 commissioner from 2007 to 2018; Denton County Judge since 2018
If elected, what's your top priority heading into the term?
I think our top priority will be to continue transportation improvements across the county. Especially if our bond election passes, we will be able to utilize those funds to increase mobility on our state highways, our city roadways, and our county roads and bridges. That will be one of the top priorities. The other one is continuing to address issues that deal with growth in the county. Working with our cities, increasing capacity on our roadways and working with developers on developing projects across the county. Those are the main priorities.
How can the county's growth be managed so that it doesn't overwhelm its infrastructure?
Well, there's limited regulatory control that the county has as far as the permitting process. The county does not have zoning authority, but we can work with our partners at TxDOT and our cities to address the growth in a responsible way. One of the biggest demands of growth is roadway capacity, so whether it is increasing our lane miles or reconstructing current roadways, improving intersections, improving signalization timing to ease the flow of traffic, those are all ways in which we can work toward that. I was a big champion and proponent for the construction of Lake Ralph Hall, which is being constructed by the [Upper Trinity Regional Water District] here in Denton County. The lake is going to be built about an hour east of here, which will provide water for this present and future generation, so that's one of the capacity improvements and infrastructure improvements that we've been able to address, and the Commissioners Court has been fully supportive of that water infrastructure.
What county services do you think need the most help keeping up with the county's growth?
I think one of the biggest demands is the burden on our tax office. I think keeping the staffing levels appropriate so the taxpayers can get their services delivered in a timely manner, that's always a challenge, keeping the full staffing there. Obviously, staffing at the jail has been a problem, not only for our jail but for other jails across the region, state and the nation. Our increased caseloads for our judicial system is always a challenge, and the Commissioners Court has sought legislation in the past to increase capacity in our court system, so that's a routine issue that we have to keep our eye on.
What do you think is the biggest issue the county faces in recovering from the pandemic, and what's your approach to addressing it?
The biggest issue facing the county government, as well as our businesses in the county, is finding a workforce. The county is not exempt from those same challenges. Everywhere I look there's “help wanted” signs, and with the unemployment number being so low, which is a good thing that people are employed, but we're trying to find those skilled workers. That's a continual challenge that the county's having to face, and keeping up our pay scale with the other local governments around here, and we're also competing with the private sector. We have great benefits here at the county, but many times, our wages are not in keeping with the market, so that is a continual problem that we face, as well as the businesses here in the county.
Fabian Thomas
Born in: Panama Canal Zone
Education: Bachelor of Arts in U.S. History from Thomas Edison State University; Master of Science in Business Administration from Strayer University
Experience: Over 20 years in U.S. Air Force/Texas Air National Guard; worked for Central Intelligence Agency, National Credit Union Administration and Department of Interior; currently runs accounting firm
If elected, what's your top priority heading into the term?
My top priority is to implement programs that the county doesn't have at this time. One of the programs I'd like to implement is to have a county hospital, at least explore that option. Currently, we're relying on Dallas County for indigent members … for their medical services. I think our county has grown sufficiently large now where we can have our own general hospital. The second issue I'd like to implement is the creation to have a respite for parents and children with disabilities, particularly autism. That crosses across all barriers, Democrat and Republican. Basically, these parents have a difficult time raising their child. There's no assistance in the county right now, and I think providing some kind of assistance from the government will definitely help keep those families united. Third issue I want to do is look into possibly getting a grid, a solar panel farm, so we can reduce dependency on the current grid we have. Last time we had a blackout, it was a big mess, and I'm not quite sure if we have done anything to improve the situation, other than making sure that it's up to date. I would like to eventually use some of the land we have in Denton County to create a solar farm where everyone in the county will benefit from it, by reducing electric bills for the citizens and also using that to power the government buildings we use on a day-to-day basis.
How can the county's growth be managed so that it doesn't overwhelm its infrastructure?
What I'd like to do in that regard is try to have anticipation of the growth as it comes in. That's by managing the builders, issuing permits for building permits, and depending on the volume of the permits that are requested, we can anticipate by creating our roads and zoning properly. And that's honestly the best way it can be managed, is by controlling the number of permits that are issued and proper zoning.
What county services do you think need the most help keeping up with the county's growth?
The taxers. That's one of the biggest issues we've had. I've heard a lot of complaints about how the tax office is a little behind right now in processing taxes. I've got quite a few complaints regarding that. The human resources aspect also, I've also noticed we have an issue with homeless people in the county and I see that as growing, so we need to see why we have a homeless problem and what can we do to address that. Those are probably two big areas I think that the county needs to try to manage.
What do you think is the biggest issue the county faces in recovering from the pandemic, and what's your approach to addressing it?
The county as a whole, while it was adversely affected, I think we have pretty much circled the wagon when it comes to recovering from the pandemic. I don't honestly see a real concern with that at this point. I've not heard any complaints or issues regarding that, so I'll remain open to my constituents and the citizens if they feel that we're still lagging in certain aspects of the pandemic, to see how I'll address that. But honestly, I've not received any feedback on that as a result of the pandemic, they're further behind. The only thing I've heard in respects to that is schooling, that kids fell behind with the schooling and they're trying to catch up. But I have not gotten much feedback regarding that.