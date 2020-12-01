Mayoral candidate Keely Briggs has stopped accepting campaign contributions with a week left before her runoff election against Gerard Hudspeth.
“As soon as we reached enough money that would keep us competitive, we stopped accepting donations,” Briggs said. “I have refunded some money and sent back some checks and made a request that whoever wants to support my campaign to donate to local nonprofits instead. They definitely need the money a lot more than we do at this point.”
Briggs, the outgoing District 2 representative on the City Council, posted a similar message on her campaign website. And on her campaign Facebook page, she noted that Hudspeth has raised about $100,000 this year in his run for mayor, including more than $33,000 during the latest filing period, Oct. 25-Nov. 25.
“Meanwhile, we rallied to raise just over $9,000 from 171 individual contributions which overwhelmingly (99%) came from local donations from friends, family, and neighbors,” Briggs wrote. “As with [Hudspeth’s] previous fundraising, much of this money (over $26,000 from 27 of his 50 individual donations — nearly 80% of his funding), is coming from industry PAC and large individual contributions from outside of our city.”
Hudspeth received 14 donations of $1,000 apiece for the latest filing period for campaign finance reports. He received two donations of $2,000, and the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas contributed $5,000.
“The numbers are the numbers, but I read them a little different,” Hudspeth said. “Unless you do an analysis of every dollar that comes in, you are skewing the weight against me. If you are targeting the larger dollar amount, I don’t think that’s fair.”
And that’s because, Hudspeth said, he believes that many of the large donations to his campaign are from donors who are “concerned” about previous votes from Denton City Council members, including Briggs and Paul Meltzer, on real estate projects and development issues.
“I appreciate the fact that as a candidate, I have the requisite balance of personal property versus public health versus growth, and I have shown the ability to balance those interests and not focus on my own ideology,” Hudspeth said. “Developers understand that and appreciate that.”
Other large donors include relatives and friends in Texas and elsewhere, he said.
Hudspeth, a litigation consultant, just ended his second term on the City Council, stepping down Nov. 17 after Birdia Johnson defeated George Ferrie Jr. for his District 1 seat. Briggs, a community volunteer, is in her third term.
Hudspeth raised $33,752 during the latest filing period and spent $32,092 on video-editing expenses, consulting expenses and delivery fees. Briggs received $9,044 and spent $12,432 on advertising and printing expenses, payment processing fees and office overhead.
In the race for at-large Place 6, pastor Jim Mann outraised retired product developer Paul Meltzer. According to their campaign finance reports, Meltzer received $9,148 in contributions, with one being a $1,000 donation, compared with Mann’s $32,020, including 12 donations of $1,000 each. Mann also received a $2,000 donation and $6,500 in PAC contributions from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas ($2,500) and the Texas Association of Realtors ($4,000).
Mann spent $11,404 on advertising expenses and food for poll greeters and strategy meetings. Meltzer, who is in his first term on the council, used $19,783 for advertising, printing and shipping expenses.
And in the District 2 runoff to replace Briggs, administrator Ronnie Anderson received $2,000 from the Texas Association of Realtors and spent $353 on advertising. His opponent, retiree Connie Baker, reported no money raised or spent.
Early voting continues through Friday in all three races. The election is on Tuesday, Dec. 8.