With 4,464 people voting early in the runoff between state Rep. Drew Springer and Shelley Luther for state Senate District 30, Denton County is fourth in the 14-county region for the most ballots cast.
The first is Parker County, with 6,342 votes. District 30 includes north Denton County, including most of the city of Denton.
A total of 37,096 ballots have been cast early in the 14 counties that make up District 30, including mail-in ballots, according to data provided by the Texas Elections Division.
The runoff is set for Saturday. Springer is a businessman who represents Texas House District 68, which encompasses 22 counties. That region spans 300 miles between Cooke and Crosby counties and 200 miles from Wheeler to Fisher counties.
Springer, R-Muenster, and his opponent are both Republicans. Luther is a Denton County resident who gained fame earlier this year after being jailed for defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders by opening her Dallas salon during pandemic restrictions.
In the special election in September, Luther received 22,242 votes (32.04%). Springer garnered 22,127 votes (31.87%).
The District 30 office was vacated by Sen. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, who won the 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace John Ratcliffe, R-Heath.