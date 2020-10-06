The latest campaign-finance reports filed by Denton’s mayoral candidates show that Gerard Hudspeth has outraised Keely Briggs by tens of thousands of dollars.
Hudspeth, Denton’s mayor pro tem and the District 1 representative, has raised more than $49,000 this year, compared with District 2 council member Briggs’ $13,000.
Hudspeth, who is a litigation support consultant, received $33,379 between Jan. 1 and June 30.
Hudspeth’s top donors during the first half of 2020 are Lee Ramsey ($2,500), Brandon Martino ($2,500), Philip Waldick ($1,000), Stephen Alexander ($1,000), Ryan Griffin ($1,000), Kirk Wilson ($1,000), Thomas J. Shannon Jr. ($1,000), Wesley Marshall ($1,000), Charles Parker ($1,000), Dole Cole ($1,000) and Amy Griffin ($1,000).
The top two contributors, Martino and Ramsey, are real estate investors at Orison Holdings in Denton. Ryan Griffin and Amy Griffin are part of Alliance West here. Allen works for Scott Brown Real Estate, and Wilson works for T. Wilson & Associates in Denton. Savage is an assistant site manager for RWE in New York, and Halel owns Century Insurance in Denton.
In PAC contributions, Hudspeth received $5,000 from the Texas Real Estate Association.
From July 1 to Sept. 24, he received $15,665. During this period, his top donors are William Savage ($2,000), Paul Ilami ($1,300), Vickie Marriott ($1,000), Dalton Allen ($1,000), Jason Halel ($1,000), Scott Brown ($1,000) and Keith Shugart ($750), Richard Hayes ($500), Bryan D. Woods ($500), Joe Davis ($500), Al McNatt ($500) and Timothy Powers ($500).
Marriott works in the real-estate industry. Hayes is an attorney who has contributed repeatedly to Republican campaigns. Records show Marriott also contributed to Hudspeth’s campaign in 2017.
Briggs, a community volunteer, reported $9,942 in contributions between Jan. 1 and June 30. Her campaign’s top donors during that period are Phyllis Minton ($300), George Cochran ($250), Catherine Lustgarten ($250), Cary Currin ($200) and Cheryl Briggs ($200).
From July 1 to Sept. 24, she reported $3,145 in total contributions, with her top donors being George Cochran ($250), James Owen ($250), Christine Bryan ($200) and Jennifer Collins ($200). The remainder of her contributions were between $10 and $155. Over two reporting periods, she received no donations of more than $300.
Briggs received no PAC contributions.
The other candidate in the mayor’s race, Michael Mitchell, reported no contributions.
In the Place 5 at-large race between incumbent Deb Armintor, a University of North Texas professor, and Rick Baria, a land planner, he raised $5,550 between Jan. 8 and June 30. She received $1,447 from July 1 to Sept. 24.
From Jan. 1 to June 30, Armintor reported $1,712 in contributions. For that period, her top donors are Alan and Wanda Needleman ($500), Pam Gutierrez ($200) and Sandra Swann ($200). The other contributions are between $50 and $100.
Baria’s top donors are Dena Meek ($800), Craig Erwin ($500), Richard Hayes ($500), Phillip Gallivan ($500), and Julie and Richard Remski ($250). He has received $3,000 from the Texas Association of Realtors PAC and lent his campaign $21,500.
Erwin is a developer, and Meek is with the Lakeside Republican Club.
Place 6 at-large candidate Jim Mann has outraised incumbent Paul Meltzer. A pastor, Mann has received $11,595 in contributions from July 1 to Sept. 24. His top donors are Lamarr and Nancy Myers ($1,500), Paul Ilami ($1,300), Vickie Marriott ($1,000), Dalton Allen ($1,000), Leah and Greg Johnson ($750), Richard Hayes ($700) and Scott Brown ($666.66).
Nancy Myers is the association executive of the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors.
Mann contributed $1,000 to his campaign and received no PAC money.
Over the same period, Meltzer, a retired product developer, has raised $3,572. His top donors are Phyllis Minton ($400), George and Betty Jane Morrison ($250) and Bonnie Friedman ($250). He reported no PAC contributions.
Place 6’s other candidate, Liam York, has neither received nor spent campaign money. His candidate application shows he is a chef and student.
In District 1, Birdia Johnson received $3,741 in contributions between Jan. 1 and June 30. She is a community volunteer. Her top donors are Richard Hayes ($550), Twin Soles ($500), Ryan Griffin ($500), Jennifer and Stephan Alexander ($500), Amy Griffin ($500) and Don and Nancy Cole ($500). Johnson also contributed $200 to her own campaign and received no PAC contributions during that period. From July 1 to Sept. 24, she received $4,150 in total contributions, with her top donor being Richard Hayes ($1,000), along with a $3,000 infusion from TREPAC/The Texas Association of Realtors.
George Ferrie, a former Denton business owner and a community volunteer, raised $2,177 from Jan. 1 to June 30. His top donors are Sue Young ($500), Clinton Hardy ($276), Matilda Roach ($215) and Robert Linder ($115). He reported no PAC money. From July 1 to Sept. 24, he received $1,937. His largest donors during that period are Arthur Smuck ($200) and Ethel Ryfle ($150). The other donors donated $100 apiece.
Ronnie Anderson, one of five candidates for District 2, reported $5,000 between March 3 and June 30. Each of his donors contributed $1,000 apiece: Wesley Marshall, Amy Griffin, Stephan Alexander, Don and Nancy Cole, and Ryan Griffin. For the period between July 1 and Sept. 24, he received $3,100 in contributions. Of that, $3,000 is from the Texas Association of Realtors. The remainder is from Tim Shoopman.
Photographer Jon Hohman, another District 2 candidate, reported that from July 1 to Sept. 24, he received $182. The other candidates in District 2 — retiree Connie Baker, paralegal Kady Finley and delivery manager Daniel Clanton — reported no contributions from July 1 to Sept. 24.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, semiannual reports are required by Jan. 15 and July 15. Pre-election reports are required by the 30th day before the election and eighth day after the election.
Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 13-30. Election Day is Nov. 3. To view the campaign-finance reports for all candidates in Denton city races, visit bit.ly/3jCdOy9.