Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, left, looks at a phone with Denton City Council Place 6 candidate Chris Watts — the city’s previous mayor — during an election night watch party Saturday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Hudspeth and Watts both won their races Saturday.
With all 238 precincts reporting Saturday night, incumbent Gerard Hudspeth defeated Paul Meltzer with 52% of the vote in the Denton mayoral race.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, 100% of precincts were reporting election results, which are final but unofficial. Hudspeth, the incumbent, had the edge over challenger Meltzer, who garnered 48% of the vote. A total of 15,909 votes were cast in the race.
Hudspeth will now have a second term as mayor. He won his first term after defeating Keely Briggs in a 2020 runoff election. He was previously the City Council’s Place 1 representative.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Hudspeth said. “It’s a blessing, and I don’t take it for granted. … So I appreciate my hometown supporting me and look forward to another term as the mayor.”
Hudspeth was brief on his main priorities heading into a second term.
“Just to focus on lowering the taxes, fixing the streets, making the community feel safe,” Hudspeth said. “That’s my focus.”
Meltzer, the city’s mayor pro tem, was first elected to his current Place 6 seat in 2018. Because he was running for mayor, he was required to resign his council seat, which went Saturday to former Denton Mayor Chris Watts. Meltzer will have to sit at least one cycle off the council before trying to run again.
Meltzer said in a text message that Place 5 victor Brandon Chase McGee will be an “outstanding force for good on council.” He also congratulated Hudspeth and Watts, and he thanked his 7,630 voters.
“Thousands across the city expressed their desire to make Denton better, not just bigger,” Meltzer wrote. “I’m grateful to all of them and earnestly hope their voices will be heard by the incoming council.”
Meltzer also was asked what will be next for him in politics.
“Right now I’m focused on doing the most good for the community I can in my coming year as president of the Rotary Club of Denton,” Meltzer wrote.