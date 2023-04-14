In our continued efforts to encourage readers to visit DentonRC.com for all things news, the Denton Record-Chronicle will be using our website to cover all things related to the upcoming May 6 election.
Online and on the Elections webpage, you can access voter guides based on where you live and what matters to you, as well as candidate profiles and information about key races that impact how you live here in Denton County.
The Denton Record-Chronicle is also producing an Elections newsletter that will bring Denton County election news and resources to your inbox leading up to early voting and to election day.
As a reminder, early voting will take place April 24-May 2 for the May 6 joint, general and special election. During early voting, Denton County voters can cast a ballot at any location.
To kick off our election coverage, we’re taking a look at the Denton City Council race and have compiled Q&As with each of the candidates running for a seat to represent Denton residents.
The contested Denton City Council races are:
District 1
Vicki Byrd (incumbent)
Birdia Johnson
District 3
Jesse Davis (incumbent and facing recall)
Stephen Dillenberg
Paul Meltzer
District 4 (vacant)
Joe Holland
Stephanie Neuharth
Donald Thornton
For each race, reporters contacted each candidate with an offer and request to complete a Q&A. If a candidate didn’t respond, that’s noted in their profile. No edits were made to the content of candidates’ responses, but their responses were edited for clarity and style.
To view each candidates responses, as well as more information about the upcoming election, use the QR code provided. Simply scan the code with your cellphone or tablet camera and you will be linked directly to their profiles online.
As a reminder, the Denton Record-Chronicle will accept and post one essay from each candidate in Denton County at no cost. Supporters from the community can also submit a paid endorsement letter.
Any candidate running in the May 6 election may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Essays will be accepted at drc@dentonrc.com until May 1.
Residents who would like to submit a paid endorsement letter for a candidate or supporting issues on the ballot can submit the form and $25 payment online.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.