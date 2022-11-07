Kids on the hall
Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School, an elementary school in Denton ISD, is a polling place for the Nov. 8 general election. School officials are taking additional security measures to ensure student safety.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC file photo

Poll workers will stand at the ready at dozens of Denton County school campuses at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Election Day. That’s roughly 15 minutes before teachers and staff arrive, and about an hour before Denton students start class.

Some Texas schools designate national elections as holidays, so that voters and poll workers don’t cross paths with students, faculty and staff on campus.

