Have your voting plan and photo identification at the ready: Election Day is here.
Registered voters who skipped out on early voting this year can still cast a ballot at their designating voting location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Potential voters can find their polling place by visiting Denton County Elections online at VoteDenton.com.
Denton County already surpassed its overall 2016 voter turnout percentage through the early voting period this year. Friday was the last day of early voting, and 67.36% of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots early.
Voters can cast a ballot only at their designated polling place Tuesday, unlike during the early voting period. To find your polling place on the county elections site, enter your first name, last name and date of birth or your voter unique identifier number (VUID). Registered voters can find their VUID on their voter registration certificate.
Voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re still in line to vote by 7 p.m., stay in line. You’re still allowed to vote. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the county elections building at 701 Kimberly Drive during the same time frame.
To obtain a ballot, voters can present any of the following forms of photo ID: a Texas driver’s license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID, Texas handgun license, U.S. military ID, U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport.
Citizens who forget to bring one of the seven forms of identification are legally allowed to vote provisionally. Provisional ballots will be counted if the voter can bring a valid form of ID to the county voter registrar within six calendar days.
Curbside ballots are available to help people who cannot enter a polling place without assistance or stand in a line for a long period of time — or for a voter who’s running a fever. To vote curbside, the elections office asks voters to call ahead to 940-349-3200.
Electioneering — campaigning for a candidate, party or ballot measure — within 100 feet of a polling place is prohibited. This includes wearing clothing supporting any candidate, party or ballot measure. Voters will be asked to remove the prohibited article of clothing or accessory or turn it inside out.
Firearms and other weapons are generally prohibited at polling place premises. On- and off-duty licensed peace officers are allowed to carry their firearms.
It’s also illegal to use or electronic communication devices within 100 feet of a polling place, according to Texas law, so make sure your cellphones are put away as you approach the door. Using sound amplification devices within 1,000 feet of polling places is also prohibited.
For more information on voting in Denton County, visit VoteDenton.com.