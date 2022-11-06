Abbott supporters

People wait in line to meet Gov. Greg Abbott as a protester walks by them yelling on Tuesday at Cafe Republic in Fort Worth. Over 100 people gathered to hear Abbott speak ahead of the midterm election against Beto O’Rourke.

 Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — As Texans prepare to elect their next governor, Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have similar campaign messages: The other guy would be terrible for Texas.

The closing arguments Abbott and O’Rourke brought to North Texas in the final week of the campaign are the same ones they’ve offered throughout the $200 million governor’s race, the most expensive in Texas history: fear and dread mixed with some hope and aspiration.

